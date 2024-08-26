Violence against doctors and healthcare workers: women always pay





Violence against healthcare workers is increasing and women are the most vulnerable. Episodes of physical and psychological violence against female healthcare professionals have increased by 40% in the last three years. Discrimination against healthcare professionals of foreign origin has increased by 35%. From 1 to 20 August 2024, there was not a single day in which a doctor or nurse was not subjected to physical violence and in 80% of cases the victim was a woman. In most cases, the violent perpetrator was a patient or a relative of the latter.

Emergency rooms are the most unsafe places

In first place among the most unsafe places are the emergency rooms, in second place the interventions of the 118 operators, in third place the psychiatric departments. And this violence is among the reasons that would push many of them to leave Italy, to move abroad, in particular Germany, Switzerland, Holland or the United Kingdom.

All this emerges from a report on aggression and abuse suffered by medical professionals in Italy and around the world, with a particular focus on women, carried out by the association of Doctors of Foreign Origin in Italy (Amsi), with the Euro-Mediterranean Medical Union (Umem) and the International Movement United to Unite. “We are facing a real social alarm, a plague that does not only concern Italy, but all of Europe, and is increasing exponentially in developing countries”, said Foad Aodi, president of Amsi.

“We have to stop everything”

The same manager recalls “the recent episode of the doctor attacked in Puglia who announced her resignation”. Aodi concludes with an appeal: “Italian politics must intervene to protect doctors and nurses”. In this sense, “we welcome the appeal of Dr. Filippo Anelli, President of Fnomceo and number one of the Order of Physicians of Puglia: let’s stop everything! Let’s take to the streets as they did in India, where a million health professionals protested the killing of a colleague, first raped and then barbarically murdered”.

Women pay the highest price

So it is clear that there is an increase in danger for those who practice the medical profession. Just talk to anyone who lives the profession, especially if it is on call (even at night). Today, being a doctor in a hospital can be risky. At the root of everything are the poor services and shortcomings of public health facilities. But, it is clear from the dossier, women pay the highest price. Already mortified by the sexism of inappropriate comments and harassment from colleagues. Now they become the favorite target of those who are used to hitting to get something in life. The responsibility lies with politics, which should fill the health crisis while the bill is paid by professionals. Even more so if they are women.