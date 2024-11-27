Von der Leyen, Parliament gives the green light to the EU Commission with 370 yeses: results and programme

Today, November 27, 2024, Ursula von der Leyen (together with his work team of 27 commissioners) was reconfirmed President of European Commission for the five-year period 2024-2029 with the 51% of votes expressed by European Parliament: out of 720 MEPs, there were 688 voters, of whom 370 in favor of YES, just 10 votes more than the required minimum of 360 votes. Compared to the first mandate, in November 2019, in which Von der Leyen was elected with a majority of 461 votes in favour, the difference was notable.

The voting process for the European Commission and the results

The candidate for President of the European Commission is proposed by European Council and submitted to the approval of the European Parliament, which can confirm it or, if not, propose another name. The European Commission is appointed every five years within six months after the European Parliament elections. Last July 18, President Ursula von der Leyen presented her recommendations to the European Parliament political guidelines and last September 17th he provided the list of names who would form his team: i 27 commissioners with related portfolio. With today’s vote, as anticipated, out of 688 MEPs present, 370 voted in favor (with a majority set at 360 votes), 282 against and 36 abstained.

European Commission headquarters building, Brussels, Belgium.



The composition of the new EU Commission Von der Leyen

The trust given by the European Parliament to the newly elected President von der Leyen also concerns the 27 commissioners who will make up the new European Commission. In the proposed team, she was designated Kaja Kallas as High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union. There is also an Italian within the Commission Raffaele Fitto, of the Brothers of Italy party, nominated Executive Vice President for Reforms and Cohesion Policies.

The priorities and political guidelines of the new European Commission

During the speech given today by President Von der Leyen, the emphasis was on the need for policies of union and common security for the European Union. To do this, among the priorities of the new Commission are: