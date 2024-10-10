War and Revolt: plot, trailer, when it comes out on Netflix

The union between Netflix and South Korean culture is once again renewed which, particularly after the Oscar awards won by “Paradise”, has produced feature films and series of various film genres: in the case of “War and Revolt” (original title: “Uprising “) we are in a historical drama, with a war that generates unions, alliances and betrayals. The theme of friendship is central.

126 minutes long, “War and Revolt” is a film directed by Kim Sang-man and written by Shin Cheol and Park Chan-wook. Also a producer, the latter is the great director of the “Vendetta Trilogy” (“Mr. Vendetta”https://www.today.it/”Oldboy”https://www.today.it/”Lady Vendetta”) and “Decision to Leave”.

War and revolt: the plot

Set in the late 16th century, the film follows the story of Jong-Ryeo, the only son of one of Joseon’s most powerful military families. Raised together with his faithful servant Cheon-Young, the two were inseparable throughout childhood. But, now adults, their paths seem to divide and Cheon-Young, despite maintaining his low social status, has become a formidable swordsman. Meanwhile, Japan invades Joseon, throwing the country into chaos. King Seonjo, frightened by the threat, decides to abandon his people and flee north, leaving the citizens to defend themselves. In response, the inhabitants of Joseon organize themselves into an army of righteous people, ready to risk their lives to fight the invaders. But King Seonjo labels these brave fighters traitors. In this context, Jong-Ryeo and Cheon-Young find themselves face to face again, but this time as enemies: Jong-Ryeo is at the king’s side, while Cheon-Young has sided with the army of the righteous, making their fraternal bond a painful conflict of loyalty.

War and revolt: the cast

The cast of “War and Revolt” is composed as follows:

Gang Dong-won (as Cheon-yeonng)

Park Jeong-min (Jong-ryeo)

Cha Seung-won (King Seonjo)

Kim Shin-rock (Beom-dong)

Jin Sun-kyu (Ja-ryeong)

Jung Sung-il (Genshin)

War and Revolt: when it comes out on Netflix

After being presented as a world premiere at the Busan Film Festival on 2 October 2024, the film “War and Revolt” debuts on Netflix on Friday 11 October.

War and Revolt: the trailer