Wasters of the Bayesian yacht, the hypothesis of flooding the machine room is evaluated

The recovery operations of the yacht Bayesian tragically sunk the August 19, 2024 In Porticello, near Palermo, because of, it is assumed, of a possible flooding of the machine room. Following this disaster they lost their lives 7 peopleincluding the billionaire Mike Lynchand over time numerous hypotheses have been advanced regarding the possible causes of the disaster, from extreme weather conditions to technical errors, also passing through the possible involvement of the secret services. Unfortunately during the recovery works of the boat the diver RobcoRnelis Maria Huijben Uiben He lost his life, probably due to a malfunction of the oxidic flame. For this reason, the operations were temporarily suspended.

The hypothesis of flooding made itself wide following the discovery of a crackled glass between the machine room and the control room. This was in fact curved towards the Control Room And this allowed the investigators to hypothesize one hydrostatic pressure coming from the machine room. In other words, theflooding would start from here. It is not clear, however, what could have caused the anomalous entry of water: it is hoped that with the analysis of the right side of Bayesian you can find more information on the matter.

A possible confirmation of this hypothesis is linked to the lights installed on the tree by 72 meters of the yacht. A few moments before the shipwreck in fact these are suddenly off And this could be connected to a block of the generator located right in the machine room. At the same time it should be highlighted how thetille inclination – According to what confirmed by some witnesses – it would have been irregular even before the arrival of the storm, and this may have contributed to the disaster.