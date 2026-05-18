“We are afraid of what we don’t know”: the cast of ‘Carmen has left’ talks about the film

“Carmen has left” is the new film directed and starring Domenico Fortunato. It arrives exclusively on RaiPlay on May 16th and tells a story of “oddities”, loneliness and human frailty against the backdrop of a small village in the Tiber valley.

The protagonists are Domenico Fortunato, Giovanna Sannino and Alessandro Tersigni.

“It is a film about “oddities” and strangeness scares us simply because we don’t know it, we don’t know what to expect but diversity is a value that is right to protect”, says the cast of the film.

“I hope that the authenticity and truth of this film remains with the public – specifies Domenico Fortunato, director and protagonist -. I hope the kindness of Carmen, the genuineness of Amedeo arrives”.

Carmen has left: the plot

Today, in an ancient village in the Tiber valley, Carmen, thirty years old, beautiful, reserved and always at the center of the town’s gossip, disappears into thin air. She works as a maid for Amedeo, the village tailor, a shy and solitary man, linked to a world made of clothes from times gone by and silences that have never really been filled.

Amedeo’s tailor’s shop overlooks the ancient square, the heart of life in the town, where everything seems still and everyone seems to know each other. Orphan of her parents, Carmen arrived in the village thanks to her aunt Rosanna, convinced that she was offering her a peaceful life, far from judgment and slander.

At the beginning his presence upsets Amedeo’s balance, annoyed by that unexpected coexistence. But, little by little, a deep bond is born between the two, made of complicity, closeness and shared silences. When Carmen disappears, Amedeo falls into increasingly painful confusion: her absence reopens wounds, ignites suspicions and forces him to confront what he was unable to see. Overwhelmed by guilt and abandonment, he will have to deal with the void left by Carmen and with the most hidden truth about himself.