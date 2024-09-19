We are all "The Anxious Generation"

Culture

We are all “The Anxious Generation”

We are all “The Anxious Generation”

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The first magnetically controlled robotic hand actually works and is entirely Made in Italy
We are all “The Anxious Generation”
People’s Party demands postponement of deforestation law