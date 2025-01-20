We listened to the Sanremo songs in preview: the report cards





A Sanremo has never been so pop. The 30 songs chosen by Carlo Conti, played in preview to journalists this morning, not only all (or almost all) wink at the radio, but they all conform to the same genre, many also similar in their melodies. Few dare and even the rap songs give way to a more mainstream sound. Rock is completely absent. A homogeneity – even in the themes, given that almost all of the songs talk about romantic or family relationships – which risks transforming this edition of the Festival into a single monotonous track. At first listen, few failures, but also few surprises. The Sanremo giants remain giants, some good news comes from behind. For the rest there is a lot of traffic between the political 6 and surrounding areas.

Francesco Gabbani, 8

He is the Pelè of Sanremo, almost a patron saint for those most devoted to the Festival. One certainty, Ariston doesn’t miss a thing despite his artistic evolutions and those of the record market. The days of “Occidentali’s Karma” are long gone, but we like this more mature Gabbani just as much. “Viva la life” is a full and emotional ballad, consistent with the style he has accustomed us to in recent years. This time too he gives the classic beautiful song.

Clara, 6 and a half

Fresh from last year’s radio success, he raises the bar slightly and brings a piece built for streams. High rotation ensured. “Fever” a hit.

Willie Peyote, 7

It never disappoints. The music is reminiscent of the best Daniele Silvestri, while the lyrics are completely in his tune. Brilliant and ironic, “Thanks but no thanks” is a social portrait between laughter and deeper reflection, without forgetting the Jalisse (whom he mentions in the text). Master of sarcasm.

Noemi, 8 and a half

Welcome back! “Se t’innamori die” is a splendid love ballad, but not romantic. A story that ends between silences and the fear of letting go. There is no better voice to sing a piece like this, its timbre scratches like certain wounds. Mahmood and Blanco, who wrote the song, can all be heard. She takes care of the rest.

Lucio Corsi, 6 and a half

A good news for the songwriters quota. “I wanted to be a tough guy” is an introspective but light piece, set in a fresh melody, which invites you to embrace your fragility. “I’m none other than Lucio” he admits at the end, after having tried everything. And we love it that way.

Rkomi, 5

The powerful sound is there, but nothing more and above all nothing original. Packaged for radios. “The rhythm of things” is a piece that has its place, but is destined to get lost in the uptempo galaxy.

The Kolors, 6

Woe betide anyone who betrays their dance streak, but this time we are far from the hit (and even from the podium). Generation Z refrain – “I like you a little, wait for me in Mykonos” – sampler melody. They do theirs, not their best.

Rocco Hunt, 7

Surprising. He abandons the Latin rhythms of recent years and dusts off the rap DNA, especially in the lyrics. “A thousand times again” is an authentic cross-section of the Neapolitan suburbs but far from clichés. More than a social complaint, it is a frank and touching story that you can identify with, even if you live in Brera or Parioli.

Rose Villain, 5 and a half

Powerful voice that lends itself to important high notes, moving away from rap. Complicated recording, difficult to take home but excellent as a virtuosity that not everyone can afford. “Outlaws”, however, is light years away from “Click Boom!”. Sin.

Brunori Sas, 7

The lyrics are a cut above all (or almost), the music overall a bit weak. “The Walnut Tree” is a refined piece, but direct and powerful. Inside there is fatherhood, love for a son, but above all love for the woman with whom he built all this happiness. A touching family manifesto.

Serena Brancale, 9

A great new addition to the Sanremo playlists of recent years. “Anema e core” is pure energy, the parts in dialect make this sanguine and overwhelming piece, with a popular yet sophisticated rhythm, even more authentic. A little gem.

Irama, 6 and a half

Irama does Irama and brings a beautiful love song sung with his proverbial intensity. “Lentamente” is the classic – not to mention usual – ballad.

Marcella Bella, 6

Loredana Bertè out, Marcella Bella in, but the result is not the same. “Diamond skin” is the mantra of the independent woman who is impervious to pain, fighter, strong, tough, who doesn’t care about the judgment of others (especially if they are men). A piece that is a product of these times but also of age, exactly like “Pazza”. The difference, however, is abysmal.

Achille Lauro, 7

The incipit seems like the Ave Maria, then it transforms into a beautiful ballad about youthful love remembered by an over 30. “Incoscienti Giovani” is a romantic and moving piece, a nostalgic nursery rhyme embellished with the unmistakable tone of Achille Lauro. At times a little dragged out, the ending gives the jolt that was needed.

Elodie, 6

The chorus is already a catchphrase, but it’s three words. The rest is all a big déjà vu. Nothing memorable.

Tony Effe, 7

Califano with autotune. Tony Effe goes out of his comfort zone and it’s not bad at all, undoubtedly original and daring. Experimental. The initial Roman stornello guitar makes you think you’re off track, but instead it’s exactly where we need to be, in a romantic piece, far from rap, on the streets of the capital. A young man in love who also takes beatings from her. And those who accuse him of sexism and misogyny are silent. Ransom or ‘paracuata’? However it works and at least we hear something different.

Massimo Ranieri, 6 and a half

He returns to sing the drama of migrants, but between the lines and with a personal slant. The lyrics are busy, but the melody is overall not very incisive, almost boring. The chorus from a Disney cartoon. “A heart in your hands” is Ranieri’s Sanremo faux pas. Sin.

Sarah Toscano, 8

Nice bowler hat. “Amarcord” is a super radio uptempo, but a step ahead of the others in the competition. An unexpected surprise that aims high.

Fedez, 6

Ambitious. He is the only rapper who remains consistent with his style, but playing a lot with the sound and risking a nice surf on different rhythms. Maybe too much. “Battito” is a courageous piece, starting from the text that talks about depression and psychotropic drugs with references to a woman, while remaining far from gossip. As far as this year, the podium will remain.

Coma_Cose, 7

It will be one of the songs we sing the most. A catchphrase to denounce the superficiality of social media which kills the deepest meaning of relationships. “Hearts” are likes that take the place of feelings and values. Intelligent without giving themselves away.

Giorgia, 7 and a half

The beauty who doesn’t dance in Sanremo, or at least not as she should. “The cure for me” is a very difficult piece that I’m an alien (vocally speaking) like she can sing, yet it doesn’t make a difference. It’s not the classic ballad, more musical contaminations make it very original, but not even this time – like two years ago – is it ‘The Song’.

Olly, 8 and a half

It’s the new Tananai. From fifth to last place two years ago, he has made giant strides and “Balorda nostalgia” is a song that looks well above mid-table. Among the most Sanremo pieces of this edition, watch out for the podium and don’t say we didn’t tell you.

Simone Cristicchi, 10

Chills. He returns to Sanremo after 6 years and gives us a poem in which there is everything: love, memories, suffering, hope. Life. “When you’re little” is a song dedicated to her mother suffering from Alzheimer’s. A punch in the stomach and at the same time a caress on the heart. The magic of giving voice and shape to the most powerful feelings every time. Master.

Emis Killa, 4

A rapper lent to pop. The result is disappointing, “Demoni” turns out to be an anonymous song. We definitely prefer it in the bad boy version.

Joan Thiele, 6

“Eco” is a song that highlights her voice well – a gem – but struggles to gain ground and remains in the crowded mid-table. At least on first listen.

Fashion, half past six

Lost love professionals. “I don’t forget you” is a piece that does not betray the audience that has followed them for years, much less the most romantic ones. From the script.

Gaia, 7

In the first seconds it seems like “Djobi, djoba”, then the Gipsy Kings leave room for a more original Gaia than the one heard in the latest hits released. “I’ll call, you’ll call” is another, but decidedly less banal.

Bresh, 5

Oratorio guitar, equally simple lyrics and the arrangement is no different. “The Crab’s Den” is a nice piece, but heartfelt and resentful. Tastes…

Francesca Michielin, 7

A nice return. No surprise, it does its job and does it well, with a ballad that lasts. “Fango in cielo” is a song that talks about a finished story, but without regrets, only awareness. In the long list of love songs of this edition it is among the most beautiful.

Shablo feat. Guè, Joshua, Torment, 5

From 4 rappers of this caliber we expected a decidedly more ‘strong’ piece, even provocative, but the air of Sanremo apparently softens anyone. “La mia parole” is a “street song” – as they sing in the chorus – which has very little of the street. Red light for bars and rhymes that cause discussion, the emptiness to make everyone agree instead crosses undisturbed on the stripes.