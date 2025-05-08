Welcome to Wrexham 4, the documentary with Ryan Reynolds on Disney+: when it comes out

The climb continues. Disney+ announces the fourth season of Welcome to Wrexhamthe FX documentary on the football team of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, a third oldest professional team in the world and rooted in Wrexham, a working city in northern Wales. Here is everything you need to know.

Welcome to Wrexham, the story

In 2020, Rob and Ryan purchased the Red Dragons, a fifth category team, with the hope of transforming the club and creating a redemption story that the world could cheer. The world took note of this change and the club has obtained two consecutive promotions that brought the Reds to the League One of the English Football League for the first time in 20 years.

Welcome to Wrexham, the previews of season 4

While the Red Dragons to climb the rankings, reads the synopsis, the stakes become higher with a new level of intensity, competition and costs, with the club that continues to be affected by accidents and the fans who ask for the engagement of new talents. Staff and Supporter celebrate the team’s rise to the Premier League and at the same time prepare to face the challenges that present themselves at each new level of the EFL. Will Wrexham AFC be up to par? And again. The Wrexham AFC women’s team continues to compete among the best teams in the Adran Premier League Welsh and tries to stand out in a crowded field of talented players. Meanwhile Humphrey Ker trains for a marathon. Will the beloved executive director of the Wrexham AFC manage to raise funds for charity, to survive humiliations by players and staff and complete 42 kilometers without injuries?

Welcome to Wrexham 4, production

The Executive Producer of Welcome to Wrexham They are McElhenney, Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Humphrey Ker, Nick Frenkel, George Dewey, together with Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Rome and Andy Thomas of Boardwalk Pictures. The documentary is produced by More Better Productions, Maximum Effort Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and Boardwalk Pictures.

Welcome to Wrexham 4, when it comes out

The series debuts on Disney+ on May 29, 2025 with the first two episodes.