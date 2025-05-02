What a difference is between the brown and transparent adhesive tape

The brown adhesive tape and that transparent They are distinguished by some fundamental characteristics that influence its use, appearance and performance. The brown ribbon is generally made with a base in Kraft paper, PVC Or similar materials, this is because it must be robust and more resistant to tear. For the same reason it is often made up of a stronger adhesive, ideal for closing boxes and packaging that must bear heavy loads and transport stresses. On the contrary, the transparent tape It is typically produced with plastic materials, such as the polypropylenewhich make it thinner and flexible in its appearance. This, often called “Scotch”, from the “Scotch” brand of the 3M, while offering adequate adhesion for many daily applications, is designed for lighter fixings, such as the packaging of gifts or non -demanding domestic repairs.

The external appearance also differentiates its choice, for example, the brown ribbon adapts perfectly to the creation of packagingwhere the goal is to hide the ribbon itself, keeping a uniform appearance especially on cardboard boxes. The transparent tape, however, being almost invisible, is to be preferred in situations in which the final appearance is important, such as the packaging of gifts.

How the adhesive tape is done

The scotch that we all know is not only a thin adhesive film but in each adhesive tape you can in fact find at least Four different layers.

The variations of these four layers differentiate the various types of ribbons. The first layer is the external and higher one and it is the layer of releasewhich has the function of guaranteeing the effective and quick performance of the tape. The second layer is the supportand in fact what characterizes the nature of the tape in terms of elasticity, elongation and tear is characterized. This can be made of different materials: on paper, in PVC or in PPL. Between the support and the adhesive there is the primerwhich has the function of anchoring the support material to the adhesive layer. And finally, we find precisely theadhesive, which can be made with different types of types, according to the needs of holdOf Resistance to the thermal excursion and of noise of unrolling.

The scotch that makes the most noise

Curious is the classification of the ribbons according to the noise of unrolling And generally the transparent adhesive tape tends to be perceived as no longer noisy than the brown one. This happens because the transparent ribbon, being made with thin plastic materials such as polypropylene, has a less dense structure, which generates vibrations at higher frequencies when detached from the surface. These vibrations produce, during the removal process, a sound more acute and perceptible.