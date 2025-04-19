What are the countries where cannabis is legal: this is where the use of marijuana is granted

There are currently about 219 million people consuming cannabis worldwide, they can do it legallybut only astherapeutic copothe citizens of Italy, Albania, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Greece, Israel; Instead in Canada, Georgia, Germany, Malta, Mexico, South Africa, Thailand and Uruguay Cannabis It is also legal for recreational purposes. The production of the various products related to it is constantly growing, and there are numerous debates on the topic, since it is considered that its legalization with a structured approach to a regulatory level may have various advantages both from an economic and social point of view.

In which countries cannabis is legal

Each country has its own legislation on cannabis, depending on its use (therapeutic or recreational purpose), to the quantities allowed for its possession, crops and other factors. In 1937 Cannabis was prohibited for the first time in the United Statesduring the presidency of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, with the Marihuana Tax Act.

After the United States, it was prohibited in many other countries and was alone in 1996 That California decided to legalize itwith therapeutic purposes, then followed by 36 other states. To date the countries where cannabis For therapeutic purposes it is legal are: Albania, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Greece, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Switzerland And United Kingdom.

As regards the use instead for recreational purposes The countries have legalized it are: Canada, Georgia, Germany, Malta, Mexico, South Africa, Thailand and Uruguay To which are added 19 federated states of the United Statesincluding the state of New York, and the territory of the Australian capital.

Map of states in which cannabis is legal (blue), illegal (red), illegal but decriminalized (orange), illegal but often not pursued (pink). Source: Wikimedia Commons



The first states in the world to legalize marijuana

In Europe the primacy as Pioneer country in tolerance and in part legalization of cannabis goes toHolland. It should be specified, however, that in Holland the Cannabis has not been completely legalized, but is tolerated In some circumstances. In fact, one is made Legislative distinction between personal use and cannabis trade. As for the first case, the use of modest quantities of cannabis (up to 5 grams) is decriminalized and it is possible to consume it in the so -called “Coffee Shop“, coffee authorized to the sale of cannabis to the age of 18, always up to a maximum of 5 grams per person. As regards cultivation, it is not yet large on a large scale even if the government is trying to start an experiment.

In the world, the first country to have legalized The production, use and sale of cannabis for recreational purposeswas theUruguay In 2013, under the presidency of Josè Mujica. Was then followed in 2018 by Canada who promulgated the Cannabis acta law that regulates the production, distribution, sale and possession of cannabis.

Legalization in Europe

In addition to Holland, other European countries in Europe, such as the Swiss and the Spainhave a policy of tolerance and opening towards cannabis. In Spain The personal use of cannabis is decriminalized, which means that it is not completely legal, but the possession of small quantities does not involve criminal consequences, only administrative if consumed in public places. In the country there are also i Cannabis Social Clubsprivate spaces where it is possible to cultivate and consume cannabis exclusively for personal use, managed by non -profit associations. Personal cultivation is tolerated, but must take place in private places, such as homes, and remain within certain limits of quantity. In 2021, the Swiss It has legalized the sale of low -content cannabis (less than 0.2%) and high level of CBD (cannabidiol). This cannabis can be sold in authorized stores. In April 2024, the Germany It has legalized cannabis exclusively for recreational purposes: it is allowed to have up to 25 grams of cannabis and grow up to three plants for personal use.

The situation in Italy

As for the‘Italythe cannabis for the purpose therapeutic it is legal from 2006 and is prescribed by specialized doctors and can be purchased in pharmacies authorized. It is prescribed above all for pathologies linked to muscle spasticity and chronic pain.

With regard to personal use for the purpose recreational, the drug dealing is prohibited while possession for personal use within certain quantities involves a administrative offensewith suspension of the passport or identity card for expatriation from 1 to 3 months and suspension of the driving license up to a 1 year: it is the judge competent to evaluate individually any case to decree whether the possession is for personal use or not, depending also of the quantity found, of the tools to dose and/or pack the substance and possible presence of cash. As for the Cannabis Light – with a content of THC lower than 0.5% – sale in specialized stores is allowed, but its consumption a recreational purpose It is prohibited. TO September 2024an amendment of the new DDL Security to art. 18 would prohibit trade, processing, production and sale of hemp inflorescences and its derivatives, also with THC content of less than 0.2%, except if intended for “professional florovivaismo”. Through a petition, these restrictions have been brought in front of the European Parliament, on charges of compromising the European single market, damaging the competitiveness of the sector of Industrial hemp Italian and the agricultural sector connected to it.