What are the deepest pools in the world and in Italy? You can go down to 60 meters

Credits: Deep Dive Dubai



There deepest pool in the world and the Deep Dive Dubaiin Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This is a type of swimming pool that has nothing to do with leisure and mass tourism, unlike the largest swimming pool in the world (the Citystars Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt), and is specialized in deep diving. With a capacity of 14 million liters of fresh water, the central tank of Deep Dive Dubai descends to 60 meters in an environment that reproduces a ruined city, complete with “abandoned” cars and furnished rooms that can also be visited inside.

With a similar structure, in Italy we can find the Y-40 – The Deep Joythe third deepest pool in the world (and the deepest pool in the world to use thermal water), after Deep Spotin Poland (in second place) and the aforementioned Deep Dive Dubai (in first place). Y-40 is located in a fraction of Montegrotto Termein the province of Padua. Its peculiarity is that it is a thermal water pool: 4,300 cubic meters of fresh water (4.3 million litres) which flows at a temperature of over 80°C and which is subsequently cooled down to 34 °CThe structure of the pool is articulated and includes different levels that gradually descend in depth, but from 15 metres a circular well with a diameter of 6 meters which descends to a maximum depth of 42.15 meters. Even in this case we are talking about a pool used mainly for courses apnea And scuba diving.

Y–40 and Phi 12. Credits: Y–40



Also in Montegrotto Terme, the construction of a second similar work is being planned, known as Phi 12. It is a large open-air swimming pool, with a well of 12 meters in diameter and deep 30. It will be mainly intended for the research scientific in the medical and aerospace fields, to study the effects of pressure on organisms, machinery and equipment and for simulations in the absence of gravity, a bit like what happens in Neutral Buoyancy Laboratoryin Texas (USA).