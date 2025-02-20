What are the emergency exits of the motorway tunnels for? Where do they bring?

We all noticed them during our travels in motorway: the emergency exits from the galleries. What is hidden behind those green ports?

In this video, we entered these small doors and traveled the escape of a motorway tunnel. But not of any gallery, but of the Santa Lucia, which with its 7.8 km is the largest three -lane gallery in Europe. This gallery is located in the motorway section between Barberino di Mugello and Florence Nord, along the A1.

In the video, you will see that the emergency exits lead in tunnels deputies toevacuationwhere people can stop safely. These tunnels, in fact, are protected by harmful fumes Thanks to pressurization systems. What does it mean? At the entrance of the tunnel there are big “fans“Which aspire air from outside and push it inside, so in the emergency tunnel there will be a higher pressure than the gallery.

This pressure difference prevents the Fumes produced from a possible fire in the gallery to enter the escape route.

In the video you can see, through one 3D reconstructionthe two different types of gallery: those called in jargon “double rod“, With two” pipes “, one by direction of travel, connected by small pressurized evacuation tunnels.

And instead the galleries “single rod“, Just like the Santa Lucia, with a single direction of travel and therefore only one” tube “connected to an underlying evacuation tunnel that runs through the entire length.

Regardless of the type of structure, all road tunnels longer than 500 m, have safety systems and systems that go from H24 video surveillance to ventilation and fire -fighting systems.

In particular, the Santa Lucia Gallery, precisely because of its exceptional nature, also has a very particular fire -fighting mitigation system and in the video we show you in detail how it works.

Finally, we will show you the fixed garrison24 hours a day, which ensures the prompt intervention In the event of an emergency in the gallery and, in general, along the motorway line through an intelligent video surveillance system.

But in the unfortunate case of emergency therefore, How to behave?

Remember a first important thing: it is important to leave your car on the side of the roadway, with the keys inside! It may seem counterintuctive, but this is important to allow the rescuers to move your car.

Once you are inside, safely, in the emergency tunnel, the only thing to do is to follow the information signs and wait for help.