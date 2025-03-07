What are the five pillars of Islam: between faith and religious practice

THE’Islam It is one of the three great monotheistic religions, alongside Judaism and Christianity, the term derives from the Arab root SLMwhat does it mean “submission“or”surrender“, implying a total dedication to Allah’s will. His fundamental principles are contained in Koranthe sacred book revealed to Muhammad, and in the Sunnahwhich collects the prophet’s teachings and actions. Islamic faith is based on 6 fundamental articles: faith in Allah, angels, in sacred books, in the prophets, on the day of judgment and in divine predestination (Qadar). However, the daily practice of Islam is structured around 5 fundamental pillarswho regulate the believer’s spiritual and social life.

Shahada – The profession of faith

The first and most fundamental of the five pillars of Islam is the Shahada, the declaration of faith that reads: “Lā ilāha illa -llāh, Muḥammadun Rasūlu -ll”that is to say “There is no god about Allah and Muhammad is his prophet”. This statement expresses the absolute monotheism of Islam and underlines the centrality of the prophetic mission of Muhammad. Shahada must be pronounced with sincerity and full awareness to be considered valid and represents the essential element for officially enter the Muslim community; In fact, Shahada is the formula that must necessarily pronounce, in the presence of witnesses, to convert to Islam, is the sign of acceptance of the Islamic faith. Shahada comes recited daily from Muslims in ritual prayers (Ṣalāt), it is whispered in the newborn ear because it is the first sound that should hear And, ideally, it is thelast sentence that a believer should pronounce before death. It is also a central element in ceremonies and solemn moments, as in Islamic weddings and oath formulas.

Salah – ritual prayer

There Salah It is the ritual prayer that must be performed 5 times a day, In specific moments: at dawn (Fajr), at noon (Dhuhr), in the afternoon (ASR), at sunset (Maghrib) and in the evening (Isha). These prayers provide for a series of Coded and recitations movements In Arabic, including Veretti del Koran and Allah’s glorification formulas. Prayer represents a moment of spiritual connection with God, strengthening the inner discipline and awareness of the divine presence in daily life.

Credit: Mostafameraji



Each prayer must be preceded by aritual ablution (Wudu or ghusl depending on the need), a symbolic act of Purification of the body and soul. On Friday, sacred day for Muslims, the Jumu’ahthe collective prayer in the mosque led by an imam, with a sermon that deals with spiritual and social topics.

Zakat – Mandatory alms

There Zakat It is a religious duty that provides for the donation of a part of their assets to the needy. The minimum amount established is generally 2.5% of the capital accumulated annually, if it exceeds a minimum threshold. Alms is not only seen as an act of charity, but as a social and religious obligation which contributes to the redistribution of wealth and the strengthening of community solidarity. There Zakat It can be intended for different categories of beneficiaries, including the poor, the needy, the debtors and those who work for the administration of these funds.

Sawm – Fasting during Ramadan

The Sawm is the fast observed during the lunar month of Ramadana period of intense spirituality and discipline. Adult Muslims, with the exception of those who have legitimate impediments (such as diseases, travel to be made or pregnancies in progress), must refrain from the foodfrom drinks and come on sexual intercourse from dawn to sunset. Fasting is not only an exercise in physical self -control, but also an opportunity for spiritual reflection, inner purification and strengthening of the sense of community. During Ramadan, believers are encouraged to intensify the acting of the Koran, the night prayer (Tarawih) and the works of charity. It is important to distinguish Ramadan from fast (Sawm): Ramadan is the sacred month in which fasting is observed, but the Sawm is one wider practice that can also be carried out at other times of the yearas in the days of voluntary fasting (Sunnah) or in white days (Ayyām al-Bīd), i.e. the 13th, 14th and 15th day of each lunar month. Ramadan’s month ends with theEid al-Fitra holiday characterized by Community prayer and the sharing of meals with family and friendssymbol of the spiritual renewal and the Gratitude towards Allah.

Hajj – The pilgrimage to Mecca

THE’Hajj it is instead the Pilgrimage to Mecca That every adult Muslim, if economically and physically capable, must perform at least once in life. This rite takes place in the month of Dhu al-ijjah and provides for a series of symbolic practicesincluding the Tawaf (the Kaaba circumambulation), the stop on Mount Arafat and the launch of the stones against the columns that symbolize Satan.

Pilgrimage to Mecca. Credit: Richard Mortel



THE’Hajj represents a moment of Union of Umma (Islamic Community) and of spiritual purificationwith pilgrims dressed in simple clothes to emphasize equality between believers before God. The pilgrimage ends with theEid Al-Adhathe feast of the sacrifice, in which the proof of faith of the prophet Abraham is commemorated.