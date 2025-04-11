What are the quantities of fish recommended weekly and why?

The fish occupies a prominent place in the Mediterranean diet, considered one of the healthiest food models in the world. The main national health institutions also recommend a regular fish consumption To ensure an adequate contribution of proteins, Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals essential for the health of the heart and bones. The guidelines of the Council for Research in Agriculture and the analysis of the agricultural economy (Creation) advise to consume fish 2-3 times per week. However, contaminants like Metilmercuriodioxins, PCBs and microplastics, can accumulate in fish and represent a danger to health, especially for that of subjects more at risk as children or pregnant women. THE’Efsa (European Food Safety Authority) recommends the consumption of fat fish 1-2 times a weeksuggesting to vary the species: the origin of the animals can affect the level of contaminants.

The recommended quantities: what experts say

The Create guidelines recommend eating fish 2-3 times a week, in portions of 150 g, preferring blue fish and limiting the preserved one. To this are added the indications of theEfsa which advises consume fat fish (such as salmon, herring and mackerel) 1-2 times a weekin portions of about 130 grams each. This is because in fat fish is more likely an accumulation of harmful substances (such as methylmercurium). It is no coincidence that in countries such as Sweden or Finland, where there is a large consumption of salmon and herring from the Baltic Sea, an area with high levels of environmental contaminants, The health authorities recommend telling the intake of these species, especially for vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, breastfeeding and young children.

To reduce the risks associated with these substances, EFSA suggests vary The sources of fish as much as possible, alternating succulent and thin species and preferring products from less polluted areas. Instead, much distinction is not made between Wild fish And breedingbelieving that there are no great differences in nourishing and contaminating levels.

The importance of fish and its effects on health

Full of protein with high biological value and numerous essential micronutrients for the body, the composition of the fish makes it a valid ally for the cardiovascular healthhelping to keep the levels under control cholesterol And triglycerides in the blood thanks to fatty acids such as omega-3 and omega-6. Some minerals, such as selenium and iodine, instead support the metabolism and functioning of the thyroid. There Vitamin D, particularly abundant in fatty fish, it is essential for the bone health and of the immune system. In short, these animals are a cocktail of indispensable nutrients for the well -being of the body. Despite potential risks, regular fish consumption remains essential for the contribution of nutrients. Therefore, consumption balanced, aware And with the right frequency it allows you to bring significant benefits to health, minimizing exposure to environmental contaminants, but it is important to choose the most suitable varieties and respect the Recommended quantities.

Eating fish every day is bad? The risks

One of the main problems associated with fish consumption is the possible contamination by harmful substances present in the seas and oceans. Among these, the mercury It is one of the most worrying: this chemical element It accumulates in the fabrics of large predatory fishsuch as sword or tuna, and can represent a risk to human health, in particular for pregnant women and children, as underlined by EFSA. Excessive exposure to this heavy metal can in fact compromise neurological development in fetuses and small children.

If we want to be more specific, we are not talking about mercury purebut more precisely than Metilmercurioan organic form of mercury that binds more easily to biological tissues and tends to accumulate along the food chain. This substance is particularly toxic because it easily crosses cell membranes, including the blood barrierthe structure that separates blood circulation from brain tissue. It is precisely for this reason that methylmercurium can interfere with neurological development: once arrived at the braincan alter the functionality of the nerve cells.

Other contaminants of industrial origin, such as dioxins and the PCB (Polyclorobiferili) can accumulate in fish and, if ingested in high quantities and for prolonged periods, may have negative health effects: the Iarc (International Agency for Research on Cancer) has in fact inserted both these classes of molecules in the list of carcinogenic of group 1, this means that there is sufficient evidence that these compounds cause cancer in the human being. Also the microplastics They represent a growing problem, although their direct impact on human health is still being studied.