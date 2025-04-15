What are the Taurus missiles that Germany wants to send to Kiev in Ukraine

Credit: Philipp Hayer



In these hours the news came that the future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz He made himself available to sending cruise missiles Taurus to Ukraine. These are extremely powerful weapons, designed for long distance precision attacks and equipped on a wide range of military aircraft, such as the Eurofighter, The F-15KEF-18 and Tornado. The declaration immediately made the rounds of the web, raising conflicting opinions, including the very hard one of the Kremlin who condemns the possible move of Berlin. But what exactly are the characteristics of this weapon?

THE Taurus Kepd 350produced by Taurus Systems GmbHthey are German air-superfish cruise missiles a long range capable of hitting a target beyond 500 km away. Each of these weapons is long 5 metersweighs 1 400 kg and can be equipped with an explosive head of two stages from 480 kg. Thanks to a special programmable spoiler present inside, this missile can be used both for Hit an entire areaand to penetrate with extreme precision within targets of high value, too buried. There is even a technology to count the perforated layers, so as to hit the goal in the exact expected point. The Taurus navigation system, the result of the German-Swedish project, is based on both the use of GPS both on image sensors and of reference to the ground: This allows the system to maintain the trajectory even in the absence of the GPS signal.

As regards the speed, this oscillates between Mach 0.6 and 0.95: let’s talk about Subsonic speed, equivalent to 735 – 1163 km/h.

Currently various countries have Taurus missiles in their arsenal, such as: