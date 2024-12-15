What are the telephone numbers not to answer: the list of prefixes of account-draining scams

Over the course of the year we have warned you several times against telephone scams perpetrated using foreign prefixes, from “wangiri” scams to fake job offers to sentimental ones. In this article we provide you with a recap Of what are the dangerous numbers not to answerwhether they should contact you via phone calls or messages. But we won’t limit ourselves to just this: we will also remind you of the characteristics of these scams, illustrating how they work and, above all, how you can practically defend yourself.

THE offending prefixes they are as follows +27 (South Africa), +31 (Netherlands), +33 (France), +34 (Spain), +44 (United Kingdom), +60 (Malaysia), +62 (Indonesia), +84 (Vietnam), +91 (India), +92 (Pakistan), +223 (Mali), +254 (Kenya), +351 (Portugal) e +370 (Lithuania). Let’s see how they were used during the year for scam purposes.

Suspicious foreign prefixes or ones to avoid: the 5 most common types of scams

Telephone scams using foreign area codes rely on several techniques, each designed to exploit victims’ curiosity or vulnerability. Here are some of the most common modes:

Missed calls (“Wangiri”): one of the most widespread techniques is that of the missed call. The user receives a call from a foreign number that rings only once, prompting the latter to call back, even just out of curiosity. If you fall into the trap and call the number back, you are connected to paid services that quickly drain your telephone credit or generate high costs on your bill. Job offers and easy earnings: in this case the scammers offer well-paid jobs with flexible hours. These are often fake ads that, once accepted, require you to provide personal data, copies of documents or even a “small deposit” to get the job. Romance scams and blackmail: in this case the criminals pretend to be interested in a relationship, establish an emotional bond (which can last for several months) and then start requesting money for sudden emergencies or travel expenses. Fake prizes and competitions: in this case the user is induced to “collect” an amazing and non-existent prize by paying a commission or providing sensitive data, which is then used for fraudulent purposes. Urgent payment requests: with this technique, fraudsters could pose as official bodies, the bank, the post office, a telephone company, etc., requesting immediate payment of a pending invoice to avoid disruptions, unlocking packages blocked at customs, and so on.

By analyzing these scams, we can catch some distinctive elements which allow them to be identified unequivocally. In addition to the presence of a foreign prefix where the scam call or message comes from — which is the common thread that they all have in common — the scheme used by bad actors often includes ingredients such as psychological pressure exercised with the aim of pushing the user to perform with urgency behaviors, perhaps to avoid losing exclusive advantages or for avoid damage of some kind. Another element common to these scams concerns precisely the type of requests that are made to the user, who is invited to click on link, download attachments, make paymentsetc. This is because the ultimate goal of these frauds is obtain information or money.

How to protect yourself from scams with dangerous foreign prefixes

To protect yourself from these scams, you must first do not answer calls or messages from foreign area codes (unless you are waiting for calls from a certain foreign country with which you have some kind of dealings). Speaking of calls, a preventive measure could be to activate the anti-spam filter (if available on your smartphone model). And if you receive a ring from a foreign number, don’t call him back. In the case of messages, however, block and report the sender on WhatsApp (or, in any case, on the messaging app through which you are contacted). And, needless to say, do not follow the scammers’ instructionswhich as mentioned before could push you to call a certain number, click a link, and so on.