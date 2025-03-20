What does the proverb “a swallow does not make spring” and from where it originates

The proverb “A swallow does not make spring” reminds us of do not draw hasty conclusions based on the first signal, just like Not The flight of a single swallow in the sky is enough to announce the arrival of spring. In fact, a single swallow may have lost its flock. The saying has very ancient origins: it comes from the naturalistic world and the observation of the flight of birds, and appears for the first time in theNicomachea ethics by AristotleGreek work of the first century BC

Whoever wrote first “a swallow does not make spring”: the origins of the proverb

“A hirundo does not facilitate ver” It is the Latin expression translated by the Greek “Μία χελιδὼν ἔαρ οὐ ποιεἶ” from which it literally translates into Italian “A swallow does not make spring”and is contained in book I ofNicomachea ethicscollection of lessons held by Greek philosopher Aristotle and first treaty on theethics as a philosophical topic.

Like a swallow it does not make spring, nor does it do a single day of sun, so only one day or a short space of time do not make anyone happy.

Aristotle then reflects on the flight of the swallows, based on an empirical observation and therefore within everyone’s reach, to reflect in a broader, and therefore philosophical way, on the human approach to satisfaction and happiness.

This phrase becomes famous: Aristophanes resumes it in the comedy Birds, saying that “There is a need for many swallows” and also Erasmus from Rotterdamin his Adagiresumes this way of saying to express that good actions are not enough in a sporadic way to affirm the true goodness of a man.

Because “a swallow does not make spring”: the meaning of the proverb

The swallows (Hirundo Rustica) I am migratory birds: when the winter season gives way to a milder climate, they start from Africa And they return to the European Mediterranean area.

The swallows they move in stormo and fly along the Nile valley and above the Sahara desert with an average speed of 32 km/h Also along 320 km per day. Fly at low altitude, and are therefore easily sightable.

The incentive flight is based on the phenomenon ofimitation: Each bird adapts its flight to the dozen, about birds that sees around him. The flock is therefore compact and at the same time changes its shape gradually that flies. The aim of the flock is protect themselves from predators and reach the suitable climate ensuring the survival of the individual and the group.

Precisely for this reason, if you sight only one swallow in the sky in the spring not forwarded, it may be that the bird has lost the connection with his fellow men e Therefore space-time cognition and, therefore, cannot be declared that spring has come to all respects.