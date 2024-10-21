What happened to Black Mirror 7? The latest news

It was 2023 and, specifically, the month of November when Netflix announced the renewal of Black Mirror for a seventh season. After the release of the sixth chapter of the series in June 2023, the streaming platform took some time to decide whether to move forward with this very ambitious project born from the mind of Charlie Brooker in 2011 or whether to end it. But given the influence of this very powerful dystopian series on the public, not continuing a little longer seemed very unlikely – even if with the sixth season of Black Mirror we wondered if this series was still capable of surprising us – and here comes Netflix gave the official announcement for the renewal of Black Mirror and not only that, he also revealed that a sequel episode to USS Callister is also in the works. But what do we know so far about Black Mirror 7, what should we expect and when will the new episodes be released? Let’s go into detail.

Black Mirror 6, the review

Black Mirror 7: what should we expect?

When it first debuted on Netflix in 2011, Black Mirror immediately left everyone speechless with a futuristic and dystopian tale that imagined the future of humanity and raised alarm about the risks of some new technologies and artificial intelligence. Today, however, many of the scenarios imagined by Black Mirror have become reality and this means that the series needs to go even further with the imagination and think of an even more futuristic future to be able to amaze the audience again, or, go back to the past. These two options could be the most likely ones for the seventh season of the series which will certainly have a change of direction compared to the chapter that preceded it which did not completely convince the public and critics. What will Charlie Brooker decide to do? We’ll find out soon.

Black Mirror: the sequel to the USS Callister episode

Before the release of the seventh season of Black Mirror we will see on Netflix the first sequel episode of Charlie Brooker’s series dedicated to a special Emmy-winning episode of the fourth season, entitled USS Callister. There has been talk of this project since 2021 but only in 2024 did we have confirmation that this 3-episode spin-off dedicated to USS Callister will begin its production phase shortly, in the spring of 2024. And most of the original cast. The actors from the episode who will also return in the sequel are:

Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don’t Talk Anymore)

Billy Magnussen (Road House)

Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Osy Ikhile (Citadel)

Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Uss Callister, on Netflix: everything we know about the cast on the release date

Black Mirror 7: the cast

Among the names already announced for the cast of Black Mirror 7 are:

Awkwafina (Jackpot)

Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record)

Emma Corrin (Deadpool and Wolverine)

Patsy Ferran (Firebrand)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099)

Rashida Jones (Sunny)

Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids)

Issa Rae (Barbie)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) who will play Verity

Siena Kelly (Adult Material, Temple) as Maria

Nichola Cirillo (Poker Face)

Rosy McEwen and Sien Kelly will play old school friends in the episode which is expected to be titled “Ring of Truth”. The two didn’t like each other in the past and now work for the same company. One of the two is becoming more and more loved in the company, called Savorita, while the other is going crazy for this reason.

Black Mirror 7: who will be the director?

One of the directors of the seventh season of Black Mirror will be Toby Haynes, already behind the camera for the episodes Demon 79 and USS Callister. He will be behind episode number 1 of Black Mirror 7 and also the spin-off USS Callister. The second episode of the series will be directed by David Slade.

Black Mirror 7: when it comes out on Netflix

Black Mirror 7 will be released on Netflix in 2025.

Black Mirror 7: the first teaser trailer