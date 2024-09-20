What happened to the real Lyle and Erik Menendez, stars of the Netflix series “Monsters”?

A new and highly anticipated true crime series has arrived on Netflix. It is Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, the sequel to Dahmer and the second chapter of the anthology saga by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan dedicated to the portraits of the worst serial killers in history. Composed of nine episodes, Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez is the new Netflix masterpiece of the true crime genre and the story of the Menendez brothers, accused of killing their own parents, is ready to shock and, at the same time, glue everyone to the screen. But what happened today to the real Lyle and Erik Menendez who, in the series, are played by Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez? Let’s find out together.

The True Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez

What Happened to Lyle and Erik Menendez

Brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in 1996 of the murder of their parents Jose and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez and are currently serving life sentences in the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. in southern San Diego County, California. The final conviction came in 1996 after a second trial, which was necessary because both juries assigned to each brother deadlocked in the first trial. The second trial resulted in the final conviction with a single jury that sentenced Lyle and Erik to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Monsters Review: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez

The weddings

On July 2, 1996, Lyle Menendez married his girlfriend Anna Eriksson. The marriage, however, did not last long and ended in divorce in 2001. In November 2023, Lyle married Rebecca Sneed, in Mule Creek State Prison. The two had met ten years earlier.

As for Erik, he married Tammi Ruth Saccoman on June 12, 1999, in the waiting room of Folsom State Prison. The two are still married.

The reopening of the case

In 2023, the case was reopened after the Menendez brothers filed new documents and requested a new hearing. In fact, the two proved that their father’s sexual abuse was not only directed at them but also at the leader of the Puerto Rican band Menudo, Roy Rosselló when he was just a boy. In fact, on April 18, 2023, the man declared in an interview that he had been raped and drugged by José Menendez when he was only 14 years old.