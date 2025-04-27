What happens to the PC if you skip the current and how to prevent damage

Image generated with the AI ​​to pure illustrative purpose.



When the PC It suddenly turns off due to an electric blackout, the unexpected current interruption He abruptly interrupts all the processes in progress And this can cause the System file corruption and, for the most “unfortunate”, even the damage to hardware components. This type of anomalous shutdown, if repeated, can negatively affect the health of the hard drive or unit in solid state (SSD), increasing the risk of Losing important data or to be with a computer that no longer lights up. It must be said that the real threat to our PCs very often is not the blackout itself, but the overvoltage Which can follow when the current suddenly returns, with electric peaks that can “fry” the delicate electronics of the PC.

To defend themselves from these risks, it is essential to invest in ad hoc protection devices, such as a Surge Protector (Protections against overvoltages) and, better still, in a UPS (Continuity Power supply), which offers a backup battery that can keep the PC on long enough to turn it off safely.

The damage caused to the PC with a sudden current interruption

The desktop computerunlike laptops, is completely dependent on the electricity grid. When this is interrupted abruptly, what is called occurs blackoutthat is, the total absence of tension. But there are also i Brownoouttemporary lowering of tension, often imperceptible but still risky for electronic equipment. In both cases, the main problem is that modern operating systems need an orderly shutdown procedure to avoid file errors and corruption. If the system goes off “suddenly”, the risk is to lose unsaviguous data, to corrupt system files or physically damage the hard drive. This applies to both traditional HDD (Hard Disk Drive) that for the SSD (Solid State Drive), although the latter more recent are often equipped with power loss protection systems or PLP (Power-Loss Protection). Even if the PC does not immediately show problems, the effects of these shots can manifest themselves over time.

Another underestimated risk is represented by overvoltagesthat is to say Sudden tension peaks which can take place when electricity returns. These events last very few nanoseconds, but they are sufficient to permanently damage the motherboard, the power supply and other critical components of the computer. PC power supplies are equipped with basic protections against these peaks, but they are not always sufficient to face the most intense fluctuations. This is where the use of protective devices comes into play, such as those mentioned in the next chapter.

How to protect your computer from current and overvoltage interruptions

We come, now, to How to protect your computer from current and overvoltage interruptions. Let’s start from Surge Protectorthat is, one of those devices capable of filtering the input voltage peaks, thus protecting the hardware connected. Not all Surge Protectors are the same: those integrated into common multiple slippers offer minimum protection. It is advisable to use certified devices and replace them every 3-5 years, since over time their effectiveness is reduced, even if externally they seem to work again. It is also important to know that no Surge Protector can protect against direct lightning or extreme peaks: in these cases, only a physical disconnection from electrical power guarantees total safety.

An excellent level of protection is offered by UPS (UNROPRUPTIBLE POWER Supply), the continuity power supplies. These devices contain an internal battery that immediately comes into operation in the case of Blackout, keeping the PC active for a few minutes: more than enough time to save the data and turn off everything safe. Some advanced models also offer voltage adjustment features in the event of brownouts or overestures, thus representing a complete solution for the protection of the entire system.

If you don’t want to buy an UPS, a simpler alternative is to use a laptop as the main workstation. Being equipped with internal batterylaptops can resist blackouts without turning off. In addition, they are less exposed to tension peaks, especially if the external power supply is of good quality.