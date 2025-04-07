What is a Keylogger, the malware that controls the keys pressed on the keyboard: how to defend yourself

THE Keylogger are tools designed for record everything that is typed on a keyboardphysical or virtual. If on the one hand there are legitimate uses of these systems, such as corporate monitoring or parental control, on the other their most common use is linked to malicious activities. The computer criminals exploit Keyloggers as the most common method to access the sequences of keys type e collect sensitive informationincluding passwords, bank data and access credentials to social networks, often without the victim noticing. To defend oneself, it is essential to adopt virtuous behavior, for example avoiding public and software-pirate Wi-Fi networks, and use anti-Kylogger to intercept and possibly eliminate these dangerous malware.

How they attack the device: types of Keylogger

A Keylogger can be of the type hardware or software. In the first case it is a physical device, generally a small connector that intercepts the digitations before they reach the computer. This type of attack requires physical access to the device by the attacker and is less common than the software Keyloggers. The latter, in fact, can be installed remotely, often by phishing e-mail, compromised websites or infected software. Once active, they record each beating and send the data to a hacker, which uses them to perform targeted fraud or computer attacks.

There are different Variants of Keylogger Software. Some integrate into the Web pages input modulesintercepting the data type in ad hoc fields, such as username and password. These take the name of Keylogger Form-Grabbing. Others, called screen recordercatch display shields at regular intervals, increasing the possibilities of collecting confidential information. Some more sophisticated keyloggers exploit the Bee (Application Programming Interface), or applications programming interfaces, to record keyboard input without being easily identified by safety systems. Regardless of the method used, their goal is always the same: obtain data without the victim’s consent.

One of the best known Keylogger attacks is the one linked to malware Darkhotel. This malicious program targeted unprotected Wi-Fi networks, such as those of hotels, inducing users to download infected software. Once installed, the malware acts as a keylogger, transmitting hacker keys sequences. After collecting a sufficient number of data, Darkhotel self -heel from the systemthus reducing the chances of being discovered.

The example just mentioned demonstrates how insidious and difficult to detect Keylogger can be insidious. Unlike other types of malware, these do not cause direct damage to the operating system or files on the device. The main risk of Keylogger, however, lies in the possibility that the hackers will take advantage of the data collected to access personal accounts, make fraudulent transactions or compromise confidential corporate information. A well -planned attack can lead to identity theft, financial losses and even violations of national security, as highlighted by numerous cases reported by the competent authorities.

Keylogger: how to recognize them, eliminate and protect themselves

Recognizing the presence of a Keylogger is not at all simple, but there are some signs that may indicate an infection. An abnormal slowdown in the system, sudden malfunction of the keyboard or suspicious network activities can be symptoms of an active Keylogger. To identify these threats, it is advisable to use specific software, such as Anti-Keylogger and advanced security programs. These tools analyze the behavior of execution applications and detect any anomalies related to the registration of the keys. It is advisable to use an anti-Keylogger in addition to an antivirus, given that the latter may not be able to correctly identify the action of a software of this type.

For Protect yourself from Keyloggerit is essential to adopt some precautions. We list some of them below.