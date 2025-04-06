What is a neologism and what are the last examples acquired by the Italian language

With neologism We generally mean one word or new phrasewhich until recently did not fall into the linguistic vocabulary, but has been inserted or for adaptation from other words, or for influence from other languages; may also indicate in some cases the new meaning of an existing word. If in previous cases we talk about lexical neologismin the latter case we talk about semantic neologism. For a language neologisms are very important, they reflect the need and one of the main ways in which a language is renew Over time, in response to the need to appoint new realities, inventions or cultural phenomena, consequently reflecting the evolution of society.

THE’Italian It is not exempt from this process, on the contrary, in recent years there are many new words that have entered our vocabulary and become everyday use (spoiling, googlare), many of which reflect social, technological and cultural changes. Institutions such as theAccademia della Crusca They monitor and analyze the evolution of the Italian language, including the introduction of neologisms. Although they do not have the power to “officially approve” new words, document and study linguistic changes, offering the tools necessary to better understand the evolution of the lexicon.

What is a neologism and what are the latest arrivals in the Italian language

Boomer

This is a term used to describe one middle -aged or elderly personoften with a joking connotation or critical regarding his opinions perceived as obsolete and his poor competence in the technological field.

Content Creator

It is the job of whom realizes audio content or video intended for social media or to corporate communication and marketing. The term was stating between 2020 and 2021 until the dictionaries are joined starting from October 2024, as evidenced by the first attestation on Devoto-Thei.

Documentary

Was born from combination of “documentary” and “series”indicates a television or streaming series that has documentary content divided into episodes.

The term that describes one collective virtual spaceshared, created by the convergence of physical and virtual reality, often associated with immersive digital platforms.

Algocracy

The Accademia della Crusca explains that, derived fromUnion of “Algorithm” and “-Crazia” (Government)indicates a system in which decisions are entrusted to algorithmic processes, often in technological or financial contexts.

Eco-anxiety

Term that describes anxiety or chronic concern regarding climate change and environmental issues.

Plogging

It is an activity that combines the race (jogging) with the collection of waste, promoting both exercise and the care of the environment. Was born in Stockholm in 2016 by Erik Ahlströmtoday is considered in all respects a discipline, so much so that in October 2021 the first edition of the Plogging World Championshipsin which almost 800 kg of waste were collected.

Disappear

This is also one of the favorite words among the youngest in recent years, it has established itself around 2018 in the rap music jargon. Its roots are Anglo-American, so “dissare” is an adaptation of the English verb “to-dis” insult someone or something through the text of a song. To date, he has come out of the close rank of music to become a real synonym of insulting and mocking in an absolute sense.

Maranza

Italian -term term indicating the belonging to groups e groups of young people who flaunt dismal attitudes And crossed, a vulgar jargon and a flashy clothing code.

Ghost

Of great tendency starting from 2021-22, and which in recent years find an increasingly broad diffusion, the Ghostare verb indicates the practice of ghosting, that is suddenly disappear towards a person with whom he is starting or having a relationship Taking all forms of communication, also ignoring messages and calls.