What is "Alma" about and why to read it, finalist at Campiello

Culture

What is “Alma” about and why to read it, finalist at Campiello

What is “Alma” about and why to read it, finalist at Campiello

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
What is “Alma” about and why to read it, finalist at Campiello
Wikipedia’s Longest-Running Hoax Remained Online for Almost 10 Years: The Story of Jar’Edo Wens
Dogs Have Sweat Glands, But They Don’t Sweat: Here’s How Their Thermoregulation Works