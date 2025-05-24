What is Coffin Dance: the Ghanaian funeral tradition between celebration, dance and entertainment

Ghanaian dancers of Coffin Dance. Credits: Philipsakwari



There Coffin Danceliterally “Dance with the coffin“It’s one funeral tradition widespread in some regions of West Africa, in particular in Ghana. The name derives from the central element of this practice: i carriers of the coffin – Dancing Pallbearers – do not just transport the coffin, but they perform real dance steps as they support it on the shoulders. This rite, which may seem unusual in the eyes of not knowing local customs, is actually a rooted cultural expressionwhich reflects a vision of the death as a transition to be celebrated.

The origins of Coffin Dance and the cultural meaning

In Ghanathe funeral are not simple farewell ceremonies, but social events Of great importance, often sumptuous and organized in detail. For many ethnic groups, including the group Akan in Ghana, death does not mark the definitive end of existence, but represents a passage to the afterlifea spiritual world in which the soul continues to live among the ancestors. From this vision the idea of ​​accompanying the deceased with honor and joyguaranteeing him a festive step. In this context, the transport of the coffin takes on a symbolic meaning: dance with the coffin on his shoulders symbolizes the journey of the deceased towards his new kingdom, while the music he is rhythmic movements They serve to demonstrate affection and respect.

A contemporary evolution: funeral dance as a show

Attention, Not all funeral in Ghana include Coffin Dance. In many communities, the transport of the coffin remains one solemn practice and without choreographic elements. However, in recent decades and especially during the Pandemic period, some families have started to request more elaborate funeral services, transforming the ceremony into a real show. In this case, the carriers of professional coffins, known as Dancing Pallbearersare hired to offer a performance, which can include complex dance and synchronized and acrobatic movements. Their movements may vary from simple rhythmic oscillations with more complex steps, with jumps, lifting and even moments when the coffin is thrown into the air and resumed on the fly.

Dancing Pallbearers during a funeral rite. Credit: Philipsakwari



This transformation led to the birth of a real market for “holiday” funeralwith specialized agencies they offer Personalized Coffin Dance serviceswith costumes, live music and elaborate scenography.

The imaginative coffins: another Ghanaian peculiarity

Another interesting aspect linked to the funeral culture of Ghana is the use of Fantasy Coffinsthat is, customized and decorated coffins, made to measure and with the most varied forms: cars, fish, airplanes, animals, musical instruments or any object that represents the life, personality or passion of the deceased.

Craftsman of the fantasy Coffins in Accra in Ghana. Credit: René Edward Knupfer – Müller



This tradition, born among the craftsmen of southern Ghana, has spread internationally and today many of these coffins come exposed in museums or purchased by collectors. The idea behind this practice is the same as the Coffin Dance: to make the moment of the funeral oneUnique and significant experience.

Dancing Pallbearers and global fame

The phenomenon of Coffin Dance has exploded in 2020when a video of Dancing Pallbearers In action it became viral. The video was filmed and transformed into a memeused to represent ironic situations. The popularity of the meme has finally brought the Dancing Pallbearers to be invited to events and television programs, transforming them into Contemporary pop culture icons. Today, Coffin Dance continues to be practiced in Ghana and in other African regions, but the phenomenon has now exceeded the boundaries of the continent.

