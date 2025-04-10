What is hiding behind the windows in the Trevi Fountain: an ancient underground tank

Anyone who has been to the Trevi Fountain will certainly have noticed that on the basis of Palazzo Poli There are windows equipped with metal grates. But what’s behind? In addition to these windows there is the maneuverinside which the tanks of theVirgin aqueduct – The only one of the main aqueducts of ancient Rome to be working today.

Inside the room in fact there is a two -room tankeach of which with a capacity of 400 m3: it was here that in the past the water came from the virgin aqueduct with an ability to 500 liters per second. From here – as confirmed also by Acea – the water flowed first in a large vase, then in 4 amphorae and finally to the pool. In the 1946 The first were installed Electric pumps in recirculation while in ’76 these were moved to the second compartment. Today the control of the four pumps is totally remotely managed And the water is every day the same: It is controlled, purified and restored to the circle. The maintenance of the plants takes place instead every 15 days.

In addition to the tanks, inside the maneuvering room there are also two windows, also visible from the road: these are not simple ornaments but in ancient times they were used as a passage to do Deceive the water in case of flood.

Among other things, inside the room it is still presents a sort of “Report” that was used to keep track of the families who they paid the water In the past and regular, consequently, which houses would have received it and which ones not. This document engraved on the wall was periodically struck and re-agnated by hand.