What is mistletoe and why has it become the symbol of Christmas kisses?

Among the various traditions of Christmas, can’t miss the kiss under the mistletoe. This small bushy plant grows by clinging to other trees (hemiparasitism), especially trees oaksgiving them a canopy that is still full of leaves even after autumn. Perhaps this is why mistletoe is linked to concepts of fertility, prosperity and good omen in many cultures of the world, from the Celts to Norse mythology to Christianity. Considered magical plant and medicinal in the Middle Ages, the tradition of kissing under the mistletoe began to spread in 16th century England (refusing was even considered bad omen), until it arrives intact today.

What is mistletoe

The mistletoe (Viscum album) is a plant evergreen, perennial and bushy belonging to the Solanaceae family. This small bush can reach between 40 and 100 cm in height and is widespread throughout Italy as a plant nativeespecially up to 1200 meters above sea level. The plant is also characterized by its light green leathery (i.e. hard) leaves, as well as its small inflorescences and white berries.

It is a partially organism autotrophthat is, it carries out photosynthesis on its own, but takes water, nitrogen and mineral salts from other plants, attaching itself to their stem and higher branches. This mechanism implemented is called hemiparasitism: its ideal habitat is in the woods, where it prefers to grow on conifers and various broad-leaved trees.

To become a hemiparasitemistletoe produces cords and ramifications within the bark of the host tree, up to the conductive tissue, from which it collects nutrients and water. When mistletoe develops and grows, it produces berries, which are then eaten by birds and the seeds are scattered in the branches of other trees, on which they then the mistletoe growth cycle begins again.

Only in very rare cases does this plant kill its host, because it clearly needs the tree from which it takes nutrients to survive. This behavior offers the mistletoe a competitive advantage really high on other plants, as it avoids competition on the ground for resources.

Mistletoe: the meaning and symbolism of the sacred plant

The common mistletoe it is widespread throughout Europe and it was particularly revered by primitive menforming the basis of many legends, myths and religious beliefs. This species of mistletoe grows and anchors itself particularly on oak trees. The latter defoliate in autumn, while mistletoe does not, giving the host oak a still leafy appearance, and this is the reason for the beginning of religious and ritual beliefs.

Various cultures attributed mystical properties to mistletoe. The Druids Celts they celebrated Midsummer’s Eve, which began with the ritual of cutting a mistletoe plant from an oak tree using a golden sickle. Subsequently, animal sacrifices and, sometimes, human beings were sacrificed, followed by their cremation.

Europeans burned mistletoe recovered from oak trees in seasonal rituals during the winter solstice. With the arrival of Christianity, the ritual was moved to Christmas Eve: a log of mistletoe was lit and it was ensured that it burned all night. Already in 60 BC Pliny the Elder described how the oak was believed to be sacred and therefore also the mistletoe that grew on it.

Other mistletoe species also have relevance in myths and local folklorelike species Phoradendron in North America and the dwarf mistletoe (Arceuthobium) also used by Native Americans for its medicinal properties.

From the Middle Ages until the 20th century, mistletoe had a central role in popular culture and in the traditional medicine of the time. It was collected and tied in bundles with the function of warding off evil spirits and prevent home fires and was believed to aid prophetic dreams and help locate hidden treasures. It was considered an elixir for infertile animals, a cure for epilepsy, menstrual cramps, spleen disorders and was used as a treatment for ulcers. Today the interest in mistletoe concerns above all its parasitic nature and his ecological interactions.

Why do we kiss under the mistletoe?

The origins of the ritual of kissing under the mistletoe are not certain and can be attributed to different historical periods. There are in fact several theories about it, but it seems in any case a symbolic gesture of good luck, luck, love and prosperity.

In the Norse Norse mythology mistletoe is linked to the myth of the god Balder (or Baldr): to prolong his life, Odin made all living beings swear not to harm him, but left out the mistletoe. Precisely because of this, with Loki’s deception, Balder was killed by a mistletoe arrow at the hands of the blind winter god Hoder. Again according to the myth, when Balder came back to life, the mistletoe promised not to harm him again, thus becoming a symbol of resurrection and Love.

With the advent of Christianitystarting from the 3rd century AD, the sacred and mystical aura of mistletoe found a place in the new religion. Although the details are still unclear, this integration may have given rise to the Christmas custom of kissing under the mistletoe, perhaps linked to Celtic beliefs about fertility and conception.

The first documented reference to this tradition dates back to16th century Englandwhere kissing under the mistletoe was already a very popular practice. According to this ancient tradition, in fact, men could steal a kiss from any woman found under the mistletoe, and refusal was considered a bad omen. Another custom was that, for each kiss, a berry was detached from the mistletoe, putting an end to the kisses once all the berries had been used up.