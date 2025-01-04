What is myrrh and why would the Three Wise Men have given it to Jesus together with gold and incense?

In the Christian tradition it is something well known: on the day that is currently celebrated as EpiphanyJanuary 6, i Three Kings they would bring as a gift to Jesus three gifts, that is gold, incense And myrrh. If the first two are more familiar to us, the third substance is much less known. And so what is myrrh? What is it for, and why was it considered a precious gift?

In summary, myrrh is one rubber resin aromatic, with a bitter taste and variable colour, from yellowish to reddish-brown, secreted by some plants of the genus Commiphora and, in particular, by two species: Commiphora myrrha And Commiphora erythraea. These are plants widespread especially in East AfricaIn the Near East and in Middle East (for example in states such as Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Somalia) which belong to the same family as incense trees (Burseraceae).

Myrrh exudes from bark of trees when the latter breaks naturally or is cut on purpose, then progressively hardens to form gods lumps irregular which are collected and processed. Already in ancient times myrrh was a substance traded as a rare and precious good (today it has little value) and its primary uses fell within the fields of cosmetics and perfumeryboth in the civil and religious spheres. Myrrh was used to produce perfumes, oils, tricks, medicines (in fact it has mild antiseptic, astringent and carminative properties); was sometimes added to wine and was also used in the practices of burial And embalming of corpses.

In addition to its value, Christian tradition holds that myrrh was given to Jesus by the Three Wise Men in symbolic terms. The meanings could be multiple and, among many, theanointing of Christ or the prefiguration of sacrifice of Jesus to atone for the sins of humanity.