What is polyamore, what are the types and how widespread it is in Italy

Poliamore is a type of love relationship in which The people involved have more relationships – not necessarily sexual – at the same time, and this happens with the consent of all those involved. So the polyamore It has nothing to do with swingers, not even with having more sexual partners during the same relationship, and – since it is based on a shared agreement – not even with betrayal. In addition, it is something completely different from polygamy, which has to do specifically with marriage, and presents itself when a person – man or woman – contracts a wedding being already formally married.

How many types of polyamore exist?

The term polyamore It appeared for the first time in 1990, in an article entitled “A Bouquet of Lovers – a bouquet of lovers”, published in the magazine Green Egg, which aims to investigate in a structured way if and as a relationship – in fact – polyamorous may thrive.

“First of all” says the article “Don’t establish rules, but agreements. And tightening your agreements on what each of you really wants. ”

Sharing, respect, dialogue, clear agreements: it seems, in fact, to hear about elements that make any type of relationship work. Because, in a polyamorous relationship, the goal is that the prosperi reportsince based on authentic feelings and, as mentioned, not limiting itself only to the sexual sphere. So much so that even within the Poliamore there are several variations: the polyphidelya condition in which a restricted group of people undertakes to have relationships exclusively with each other. But also a polyamore with established hierarchical relationshipsor a main partner and other secondary, or one more community of people that cultivates relationships are within it.

All this includes all gender and orientation forms: the Polymorous person, in fact, can be heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, pansexual or even asexual.

How many choose Poliamore in Italy and why?

According to an analysis conducted by the Ipsos, commissioned by the Wyylde portal, 2.5 million Italians Between 18 and 40 years old they are interested in experimenting with this type of relationship, and among these 8.5% expresses the need to be able to talk about these topics without feeling judged. The research also highlighted that it is not easy to find certain data, because it is difficult to open this choice openly.

But is Polymoron legal?

Yes, The Polymoron is legalbecause based on clear agreements, mutual respect and above all no type of forcing from none of the partners involved, and is therefore one choice taken in their full faculties. The discussion is different if we talk about civil or marriage unions among several people at the same time: this, to date, is possible only in Holland where civil unions are granted among multiple partners, to Somerville City in Massachusetts, and has recently pronounced itself favorable also A judge in New York.