What is Rednote, the Chinese alternative app to TikTok: why US users download it and how it works

While TikTok is one step away from a possible definitive ban from the United States (remember that the January 19th is the day the Supreme Court will rule on the matter), another Chinese app is gaining ground among American users: REDnote. Known in China as Xiaohongshu (literally “little red book”), REDnote is a social platform that combines content sharing with e-commerce functions and which, these days, is making headlines after climbing the rankings of the US Apple App Store thanks to a sudden wave of new American users, who downloaded it and used it as an alternative to TikTok.

What is the Rednote app and how does the Chinese social network work

Founded in 2013, REDnote has reached over 300 million users, becoming one of the most influential platforms in China. Although it has long been popular among young people for advice on fashion, travel and beauty, it had never achieved widespread success outside China. The “music” changed when the fate of TikTok in the United States began to look very shaky. In the last week alone, REDnote downloads in the US have almost tripled and in two days more than 700,000 new users have signed up to the platform.

Why American TikTok users are downloading Rednote

The distinctive feature of REDnote is its algorithmThat favors content based on users’ interests rather than on the people they follow. This, according to many users who use the platform, guarantees a greater variety of content compared to TikTok, reducing the dominance of the best-known influencers and encouraging the appearance of more original posts in their feed.

The effects of the migration of American users on REDnote

The sudden influx of American users has transformed REDnote into a new terrain for cultural exchange between Chinese and American users. Many Chinese users greeted newcomers with curiosity and began sharing tutorials to help them navigate the platform. Some American users encouraged their compatriots to respect Chinese digital culture, avoiding introducing political debates and focusing on entertainment and sharing experiences.

The hashtag #TikTokRefugee has already raised more 100 million views in just one daydemonstrating how the exodus towards REDnote has become a phenomenon to be observed carefully. Some US users they even declared themselves more satisfied with the experience on REDnote than TikTokthanks to the aforementioned variety of content available.

Ivy YangChinese technology analyst and founder of the consultancy firm Wavelet Strategy, commenting on the situation said that new American users of REDnote have «unexpectedly created one of the most organic forms of cultural exchange between the United States and China that we have seen in recent years» also adding that «users are finding creative ways to transcend language barriers, manage cultural differences, and coexist in fascinating ways».

Critical aspects to consider

The app, however, is not exempt from critical issues. Unlike TikTok, which was developed specifically for international audiences – remember that the version of TikTok we know in the West is not accessible in China, where a sister app, Douyinserves the domestic market – REDnote is rooted in a digital ecosystem heavily regulated by Chinese laws. This means that some topics may be subject to censorship and content monitoring may be more stringent than on Western platforms. So far, only a small percentage of posts from American users have touched on sensitive topics, but it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve as their presence increases.

Precisely for this reason, it remains to be seen whether REDnote will be able to consolidate its position in the United States (regardless of how the TikTok ban issue ends) or whether it will only be a temporary phenomenon linked to the uncertain future of TikTok in the “Landscape of Stars”. and stripes”.