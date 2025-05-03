What is the biorcerative concrete that produces musk and because it is useful in construction

A concrete modified and combined with a biogeldeveloped by an innovative startup of the University of Delft in Holland – and on the market for some time, it is the secret of the innovative musk facades that transform concrete walls into self -sufficient green spaces, without irrigation or maintenance as required. As well as the innovative aesthetic value of the product, possibly applicable in urbanized and non -urban contexts, the use of this constructive element entails a series of advantages that make it one Green choiceprobably candidate to depopulate in the applications of new buildings and in general in the construction of the future.

What is a biorypestry concrete

There bio -sensitivity It is defined as the attitude of a material to be colonized by living organisms without undergoing bio-deployment. Therefore, a biorcerative concrete accepts an external colonization but does not suffer any deterioration. In essence, a “normal” concrete does not have all the credentials to be considered bio -sensitive enough, it must therefore be improved in this sense by varying the mixture, additives and materials used.

Therefore, the idea put in place by startup It is linked to an optimization of the concrete used and the prudent choice of the type of organisms that grow and proliferate on the surface layers of the material. In fact, the choice of moss is not accidental: Moss is a plant that does not need solid and imposing roots to developas its stability is obtained through an anchor to the wall made through the rizoidsthat is, small filiform structures similar to roots, which ensure precisely anchoring to the surface and also the detention of possible water and minerals of subsequent absorption. Therefore, the musk clings to the concrete avoiding possible damage caused by the high growth of the roots. This concrete, which presents some external layers with greater porosityis completed on site with a biogel which stimulates the birth and proliferation of organic species, obtaining the filling of the whole wall within a short time.

There colonization of surfaces of concrete can take place without the presence of soil, therefore, and the formats are able to feed through the rainwater to which there is direct exposure. Nevertheless, in periods in which important droughts can be revealed, However, moss would be able to enter a dormant state which would allow the system to resume metabolic activity after rehydration, avoiding drying or death during periods with absent or limited rainfall.

What are the advantages of the product

The main advantages of the applications of these green concrete walls are different:

First of all, the moss layer looks like a valid one Cover finish concrete and therefore guarantees indirectly protection over time reducing costs related to finishes (such as plaster), maintenance and possible phenomena of degradation of the facade.

concrete and therefore guarantees indirectly reducing costs related to finishes (such as plaster), maintenance and possible phenomena of degradation of the facade. The vegetation that is formed is useful allied in the Temperature reduction And, at the same time, it allows you to absorb carbon dioxide, thus reducing environmental pollution. In fact, therefore, the product has the same positive effects introduced by the current green facades, but with a reduction in costs, less energy consumption and maintenance.

And, at the same time, it allows you to absorb carbon dioxide, thus reducing environmental pollution. In fact, therefore, the product has the same positive effects introduced by the current green facades, but with a reduction in costs, less energy consumption and maintenance. The material is declared to be composed for 85% from recycled materials with a percentage that could realistically increase to 90-95% of the next years of development.

with a percentage that could realistically increase to 90-95% of the next years of development. Compared to traditional vertical green covers, the system does not requires a dedicated support structure or an irrigation system: rainwater is sufficient to support the growth of microorganisms. The properties of the musk that we described before, however, ensure its persistent over time.

Then there are advantageous aspects that we could define secondary In this phase, which concern in particular the aesthetic and architectural role of such walls, both in rural contexts and in urban contexts. Among the future developments, partly still in the experimental phase, the application of the system is expected with particular types of organisms that also manifest the change of colors in an accentuated way surfaces depending on the seasons and predominant microcultures.

There are also weaknesses! From the results of the research carried out, it appears that the new mixture of concrete – useful to develop its bioricative characteristics – significantly reduces its compression resistance, thus making it less performing for structural applications. In addition, the modified pH values ​​of the new constructive mix, introduce a strong sensitivity of the same to carbonationchemical phenomenon that causes the exposure of the armor to corrosive environments in a waterfall, accelerating any degradation over time.