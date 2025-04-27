What is the cloud storage, how it works and which they are pros and against it in using it

The Cloud storage (sometimes also called Remote storage or Cloud storage) is a technology that allows you to save data and files on remote servers accessible via the Internet or through private network connections. When you entrust your data to a cloud like Google Drive, Dropbox, AWS S3, Microsoft Azureit is the provider that takes care of the underlying infrastructure: it manages, protects and maintains the servers on which information is kept, guaranteeing access at any time. This type of storage stands out for flexibility: you can increase or decrease the ability according to your needs, paying only for what you actually use.

Unlike local rigid discs or internal storage networks, such as expensive San (Storage Area Network), The Cloud Storage eliminates the obligation to invest in physical infrastructure. There are, however, some negative aspects to be considered before deciding to rely totally to remote storage services. Above all, data security and the possible loss of control over their administration.

Where are the files saved in cloud

When you use the cloud storage, you are not simply saving the “cloud” files as they say in common jargon, but you are there loading on physical servers which, in turn, are located in Data center often distributed on several geographical locations. These servers are not necessarily visible or accessible directly: in many cases, worked with virtual machines, or simulated systems that “turn” within real physical servers. This approach allows great flexibility: as the data to be archived, the provider can activate new virtual instances to absorb the additional load.

The connection to the data generally takes place through a web portal, a dedicated app or directly through a programming interface or Bee (Application Programming Interface), a set of commands that allow applications to communicate with each other. This is how many modern services and apps access and manage the information stored.

One of the distinctive aspects of the Clodu Storage is its ability to guarantee the so -called “redundancy”that is, the duplication of data on multiple machines. This means that even in case of malfunction of a server, the files saved by the cloud user will still remain available thanks to the copy present on another system.

How many types of cloud exist

Exist Different types of cloud storage. Usually the classification includes the following three types of cloud storage.

The public model It is the most common: in this case the provider infrastructure with other users or companies is shared, and you can access your data from any connected device. It is the simplest and most economic solution, ideal for those who need elastic storage and without initial investments.

The private cloud On the contrary, it is a structure reserved only for its organization. It can be hosted internally or provided by a dedicated network provider. It is usually chosen by bodies that manage sensitive data, such as banks or hospitals, which have very stringent control and regulatory compliance needs and compliance.

The hybrid modelas can be easily understood, combines the two models: it allows you to decide which data to keep in public environments and which in private environments, thus optimizing crucial aspects, such as safety and costs.

Pros and cons of the cloud storage

Among the main ones Advantages of the Storage Cloud There is certainly the scalability: You can expand or reduce the storage ability with great flexibility, without having to buy new hardware. In addition, i implementation times are very quick: In a few hours, sometimes minutes, it is possible to start using a cloud service. Another strong point is the simplified management: maintenance, safety and updates are borne by the provider. From the point of view economicthe consumption model allows you to avoid important initial expenses, transforming storage into a predictable operational cost. In case of emergencies, such as natural disasters or IT attacks, the external backup based on the cloud allows Avoid data loss. It supports operational continuity, making the data accessible even if the company headquarters is not.

Clearly, there are also some criticality. There safety It is one of the main concerns: although the providers adopt advanced technologies to protect the data, over time it has happened that the cloud service providers have been the subject of criticism due to episodes of violations or unauthorized access. In addition, the administrative control could be reduced: delegating the management of the archive to third parties, you may not have full visibility or flexibility in the management of your data. A further point to consider is the latencythat is, the delay in data transmission, which can increase if you use shared or not very performing internet connections. And, another aspect that can very well fall into the “cons”, concerns the fact that some regulated sectors, such as the health or financial ones, have to face Very rigid regulatory constraintswhich sometimes make the storage of certain types of sensitive data in the cloud incompatible, unless the provider offers certified solutions for regulatory compliance.