What is the difference between avalanche and avalanche?

Often when we talk about mountain disasters we hear about avalanches And avalanches… but what’s the difference? In reality the two words are synonyms: in both cases it is in fact “one mass of snow which detaches itself from the top of a slope and, sliding downwards, assumes ever larger dimensions overwhelming and submerging everything it encounters along its path”. This phenomenon can occur when conditions change within the snowpack, both due to natural and artificial causes.

Therefore, as also confirmed by the CAI, the difference between avalanches and avalanches is unique etymological:

Avalanche comes from French Avalanche;

comes from French Avalanche; Avalanche comes from German Lawinewhich in turn derives from Latin Labinae and which can be translated as with slip/slide.

Although they are two interchangeable terms, the AINEVA – that is, the “Interregional coordination and documentation association for problems relating to snow and avalanches” he preferred to adopt only the term “avalanche”, so as to avoid misunderstandings and standardize the technical language. The use of a unique term is fundamental especially in the contexts of rescue And prevention, where clarity can make the difference between life and death.

Regardless of the term used, it is always good to remember plan carefully your excursions in the mountains, especially if there is abundant snow. Among the various good practices, one of the main ones is the consultation of weather and avalanche reports which not only are public but also free: investing two minutes of our time to check them before leaving could save our lives later.

But how are rescues carried out in the high mountains? To find out, watch the video of our participation in an alpine rescue exercise: