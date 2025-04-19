What is the Forest Bathing and what are the benefits of a walk in nature

The days stretch and the temperatures rise. Why not take advantage of it for a nice walk in nature? The Forest Bathingliterally bathroom in the forestsbut more simply “spending time in nature” is a Japanese practice born in the 1980s with the name of Shinrin-Yoku (SY) which soon spread in the West. According to some studies, the Forest Bathing it would be a help against stress It is an ally of mental and cardiovascular health. Although some countries consider it an integral part of the therapies, There is still no scientific consensus On considering this practice a real therapeutic tool. Walk in a nice forest or on a beach, however it helps move morefundamental for our health, moreover in environments with less polluted air than that town.

What is Forest Bathing

The Forest Bathingofficially born in Japan in the 80s with the name of Shinrin-Yoku (SY), is a therapeutic practice based on Complete immersion in nature. The key would be to do certain activities (sports, meditation, walks), but in a natural context, Far from the city chaos.

It was the Japanese minister for agriculture, forests and fishing to introduce this term and to promote the first great studies on thetherapeutic effect of Forest Bathingalso leading to the opening of some therapeutic forest centers. Shortly thereafter, the practice also spread in the West, with the Scandinavian countries as a forerunner in the implementation of similar projects, with the creation of Wellness centers And immersive experiences in nature.

The hypothetical benefits of the Forest Bathing

It is said that the Forest Bathing reinforce the immune systemreduces the pressure in hypertensive subjects and the risks of cardiovascular pathologies; that better the symptoms of anxiety and depression and help respiratory function. And that also has a preventive effect on these pathologies.

Sifting through the scientific literature a little, there are many studies in favor of the Shinrin-Yokuwhich actually report one reduction of blood pressurean increase in natural killer cells (the first weapons of our immune system) and a reduction in cortisol (the hormone of stress). It has also been seen that even just watching photos of landscapes or passing twenty minutes a day In a natural context, it reduces the concentration of cortisol.

The best and more lasting results would be obtained with the constancy: more often we go to take a walk in the mountains or the park, the positive effects will last longer. Also, it also seems that the Forest Bathing better attention and the concentrationmaking us more capable of completing complex tasks after a walk in the woods.

How a walk in the greenery can have these effects and what science says

One of the explanations refers to the Attention restoration theory (Attention Restoration TheoryArt). According to art, our brain must constantly filter e ignore multiple stimuli from the daily life of city life. This constant work of inhibition of external stimuli in order to remain concentrated on specific activities (such as work), leads to mental fatigue. According to art, nature offers varied and different stimuli, but relatively weakleaving your mind free to recharge, without focusing on something specific.

But then just go on vacation! But no. It seems that the benefit of natural environments is greater than urban ones, even when you go on vacation. The motivation, always according to art, would be linked to one greater activation of the parasimpatic nervous systemresponsible for the physiological restore from stress situations.

The beneficial effects of FOrest Bathing they would also be linked to the presence of some volatile molecules with anti -inflammatory and antioxidant effect released by plants, such as terpenes. Despite the many studies in favor, as always, we must add a “but”: there are Few participantsrarely are taken into consideration of the control groups, it does not take into account all the other variables that could come into play … and it is (for obvious reasons) Impossible to conduct blind studies. In short, it would be difficult to prevent participants from noticing where they are, whether on the Alps, in their office or in Times Square!

The problem is perhaps always the same: try to medineize any aspect of our life and seek the therapeutic Holy Grail.

In reality, to think about it, spend time in nature, perhaps taking a walk, a bike ride, Meditation, hiking, whatever you want is already a way to increase physical activity, the main ally of our cardiovascular health. On the other hand, as WHO recalls “Every Move Counts”, every step mattersall the better if done far from the city smog.