What is the Gate of Heaven on Tianmen Mountain, China?

In the northwestern region of the Chinese province of Hunan is what is called the Gate of Paradiseone of the most renowned natural wonders of the People’s Republic of China. We’re talking about a huge one bow natural (Tianmen Cave) of rock on the mountain Tianmen (Tiānmén Shāni.e. mountain of the celestial door), which from the perspective of the tiny observer really appears as a gateway to another dimension.

On the other hand, the scenic and environmental richness of the area is well known for its spectacular morphology: the neighbor Zhangjiajie National Forest Park was the inspiration for director James Cameron for the alien design of the floating mountains of Pandorain the colossal Avatars of 2009.

The characteristics of the Gate of Heaven in China and where it is located

Included in Tianmen Mountain National Parkthe Gate of Paradise is a cyclopean rift of form oval which opens between steep sheer cliffs and covered, at their top, with lush vegetation. The natural arch, originating from the collapse of a rock face, is more than 130 meters and almost wide 60.

By getting closer, tourists and hikers will be able to live a truly evocative experience: seen from below, the imposing arch literally opens onto the sky, giving the impression of a huge celestial portal. On the top of the mountain was built the Tianmenshan Buddhist Templewhose foundation dates back to the Tang Dynasty (around 870 AD)

How to reach the Gate of Heaven on Tianmen Mountain

Being a very renowned location, whose surreal atmospheres have become viral by bouncing on the most disparate social networks, this area is well equipped in terms of services. A cable car connects Zhangjiajie Railway Station with the top of the mountain. The journey is really long: the cabin actually covers a long distance 7.5 kilometers in a difference in altitude 1279 meters (for a total of approximately 30 minutes of travel), characterizing itself as one of the longest in the world for transporting people at high altitude.

To get to the base of the arch you can use several wheeled vehiclesbut forced to travel a tortuous uphill road with a truly considerable number of hairpin bends: well 99. At the end of the road you can cross the arch on foot, following the stairway to Heaven (Stairway to Paradise) which allows you to climb 999 steps in a unique environment that seems to measure itself with dimensions that are anything but human. Suspended walkways and glass walkways allow the more adventurous to enjoy the most adrenaline-filled views.