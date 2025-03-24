What is the Halo system and why it is the best innovation for the safety of F1 drivers

Credit: Jen Ross



The Halo systemwhose name literally means “aureola” in English, is a protection structure used in automotive races and made in titanium alloy. It is used in the single -seater, such as those of Formula 1 e Indycarto protect pilots from impacts caused by debris, scrap and collisions with other vehicles or track barriers. Mandatory introduced in 2018, It is estimated that he has saved the life of numerous pilots since then.

What is Halo and what it is for

THE’Halo It is a passive protection device of the piloting cabin designed to surround the pilot’s head. It connects to the body of the car in three points: on the sides of the pilot’s head, on the body of the car and in front of the pilot, where there is a central “fin”. With a weight of only 7 kg, l‘Halo can bear a crushing force of 120 knequivalent to a weight force of Over 12 tons (more than a two -story bus). Also, the central fin it can deflect objects with an impact force of more than 40 kn (over 4 tons of push). There Fia (Fédération Internationale de l’Auto) has entrusted the production of this component to just four certified companies, thus guaranteeing the reliability of the system.

Credit: Hullian111



Introduction of the Halo in the championships

Despite the previous attempts of the FIA ​​to develop protection systems for the driving cabin, the Halo was made mandatory in Formula 1 in 2018 (the initial proposal to introduce this device dates back to 2015). Among the numerous accidents that occurred in previous years, the one that happened to Jules Bianchi On October 15, 2014 it was what had a decisive impact: the pilot lost life due to a high -speed collision with a heavy vehicle on the track, and it was then that the importance of creating a system that protected those who were driving was understood.

Following this tragedy, the FIA ​​urged the stables and automotive manufacturers involved in the championships to quickly develop a system to improve the protection of the drivers’s head. The goal was to increase the safety of cars without compromising their features and other essential aspects. Among the proposals that emerged, that of Mercedes-Benzwhich suggested the use of a reversal protection frame, known as “Rollcage”.

Although the initial design was considered aesthetically unattractive and had raised doubts about the impact on the visibility of the pilot, the system was tested for the first time on the track in 2016 by Kimi Raikkonen (then pilot of the Scuderia Ferrari). The pilot gave a positive judgment on visibility, weakening some of the initial concerns. Ferrari contributed significantly in improving design, and making it more similar to how it appears in today’s cars.

Credit: Roberto Monti



Currently the Halo is the only alternative in Formula 1

Although the Halo was not the only option, it became the definitive choice of the FIA ​​thanks to the greater safety offer compared to alternatives, which presented more significant problems. The same FIA ​​has developed a proposal called Shield: A plexiglass windshield with an “open” design which, without the central upright, guaranteed a wider visual field than the Halo. In 2017, during the free practice of the Silverstone Grand Prix, Sebastian VettelFerrari pilot, has tested the Shield system. However, due to the optical distortion caused by the device, the pilot found a strong feeling of malaise and decided not to use it for the race.

Red Bull also presented its protection system called Aeroscreen. This open plexiglass windshield, supported by a frame surrounding the upper edge, has obtained a first positive consensus from the FIA. Initially tested to the simulator and subsequently on the track, the project was however set aside due to development costs. Unlike Formula 1, Indycar continued the development of the Aeroscreen, introducing it in 2020 as an alternative to the Halo. This system offers a greater structural resistance and a reduced impact on visibilitycrucial element in the oval circuits, where visibility is also required above the pilot’s head. Precisely this necessity led to the rejection of the Halo in Indycar.

Finally, other solutions with closed windshield were discarded by the FIA ​​mainly for two reasons: they would have “complicated the pilot’s exit in case of emergencyAnd generated unbearable heat inside the car “, This would have requested complex cooling systems, further increasing the already high development costs.

Accidents in which the Halo proved to be fundamental

From 2018 to today fortunately Halo has made it possible to avoid serious consequences for pilots in F1 (and not only), in particular we remember some of the more dangerous accidents from its introduction until 2024: