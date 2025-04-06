What is the international red cross: the story from the battlefields to the defense of humanitarian law

There International Red Cross has as its main objective to provide humanitarian assistance during armed conflicts, emergencies, environmental catastrophes and to ensure that the international humanitarian law and the Geneva conventions. Currently, its fields of action have also expanded to assistance to refugees, migratory crisis and promotion of Human rights.

Is based on Seven principles: impartiality, independence, neutrality, solidarity, humanity, universality and volunteering. Received the Nobel Peace Prize: in 1917 and 1944 for his role during the two world conflicts, and in 1963, the year of his centenary.

History and birth of the Interactional Red Cross

The origins of the Red Cross date back to the 19th century, in particular to the Battle of Solferino of 1859, During the second war of independence, thanks to the commitment and work of a Swiss entrepreneur and philanthropist, Jean Henry Dunant. During the battle of Solferino between the Austrian army and the Franco-Piedmontese forces, Dunant reached the place of the battle and was witness to the conditions and suffering of the injured soldiers, deciding to take part in the same part Rescue missions. After this experience he wrote the book “A souvenir de solferino“, Where he told and denounced the War horrorsthrowing the seed of an idea: create volunteer missions who would have given aid to the wounded During the fights and armed conflicts and, secondly, establish some rules to be applied internationally against this category, according to the principle of neutralityprotecting the structures and health personnel.

The Swiss Henry Dunant, founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross



Foundation of the Red Cross

Dunant’s commitment meant that in 1863 In Geneva together with four other Swiss citizens – Jurist Gustave Moynier, General Henry Dufour and the doctors Theodore Maunoir and Louis Appia – the “Geneva Committee of the rescue of the injured military “also called “Committee of the five”.

This committee was the predecessor of the current International Committee of the Red Cross (CICC) and, thanks to the attention and consent generated, pushed the Swiss government to convene the First international diplomatic conference in 1864in which the First Geneva Conventionduring which the principles of the international humanitarian law.

Geneva conventions and international humanitarian law

There First Geneva Conventionadopted the August 22, 1864entitled “Convention for the improvement of the fate of the injured soldiers of the armies in the countryside” established the fundamental rules for the treatment of the wounded in war time. Initially made up of 10 articles and signed by 12 States, the Convention sanctioned the birth of the International Committee of the Red Cross, underlining the neutrality and protection of healthcare personnel, and the principle of non -discrimination according to which the wounded and the sick have been curated regardless of the nation to which they belong. Finally, the adoption of a red cross on white background as a symbol of protection of health personnel.

The first Geneva agreement was later expanded several times to include other aspects of the protection of people in conflict, such as the treatment of prisoners of war, civilians, refugees. Following the First World War, it was decided in 1919 to found the current International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent companies, To unify and not disperse all the actions and skills gained during the rescue missions.

Emblems of the international movement of red cross and red crescent



The structure of the international movement of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent today

The International Committee of the Red Cross (CICC) therefore has the task of providing rescue in conflict areas and of applying international humanitarian law, guaranteeing compliance. The International Movement of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent sees other national organizations of the Red Cross inside, called National companies of Red Cross and Red Crescent, Born nationally in various countries, such as the Italian Red Cross in 1864. National companies operate both in humanitarian activities in their respective countries and in the international movement of the Red Cross and in its missions. There International Federation of Red Red Cross companies (IFRC) then deals with coordinate The activities of national societies and of promoting humanitarian aid worldwide. The president in office from 1 October 2022, by statute a Swiss citizen, is Mirjana Spoljaric Egger.

THE three emblems of the international movement of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent are: the Red Crossthe red crescent and the red crystal. Their fundamental task is that of protect Healthcare personnel, the injured, the humanitarian material, hospitals and ambulances during armed conflicts. They are emblems that have become famous all over the world and use them without consent or imitate them is considered a abusesince there is a risk of limiting the effectiveness of humanitarian interventions and aid. In fact, often these symbols are used during the war to protect fighters or war material, a circumstance that is considered war crime.