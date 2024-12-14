What is the ISEE, how is it calculated and what is it for

THE’ISEE (Equivalent Economic Situation Indicator) is one instrument used to evaluate the economic condition of a family unit (even composed of a single individual). It is calculated by INPS considering income, movable and real estate assets, composition of the family unit and other factors. It serves to make theaccess to social benefits and benefits. Let’s go into the detail of how it works and understand how it can be requested.

What is the ISEE and what is it for

The ISEE is a document that measures the income situation of a family unit on the basis of the income and movable and immovable assets of each family member, depending on the number of people who are part of the family unit. It allows you to help establish a ranking to access services and benefits, including:

Single Universal Allowance : financial help for families with children.

: financial help for families with children. School and university services : discounts on school fees, scholarships, university accommodation.

: discounts on school fees, scholarships, university accommodation. Health benefits : benefits for disabled or non-self-sufficient people.

: benefits for disabled or non-self-sufficient people. Home benefits : discounts on rent or bonuses for purchasing your first home.

: discounts on rent or bonuses for purchasing your first home. Social services: contributions for utilities, emergency subsidies, home care.

How to request the ISEE

Requesting the ISEE is simple and free. To apply, you must access the appropriate online portal and provide documents relating to your income, assets and family composition. THE’INPS will thus elaborate the Single Substitute Declaration (DSU)which collects all the necessary information.

The DSU can be completed online directly by the interested party, via the INPS website, or it can be drawn up with theassistance from a CAF (Tax Assistance Centre), often by paying a contribution.

From 2020 the DSU pre-populatedwhich contains data provided by the Revenue Agency and INPS, to be integrated with the data declared by the citizen himself.

In case of significant changes, it is possible to request theCurrent ISEEwhich takes into account the most recent income and assets, useful in case of significant income changes during the year.

Documents necessary for the ISEE

To fill out the DSU, you need to collect various documents, some of which relate to years prior to the current one. The main ones are:

Tax code and identity documents of the person making the request and the members of his/her family unit (detected on the date of submission of the DSU).

of the person making the request and the members of his/her family unit (detected on the date of submission of the DSU). Rental contract and copy of the last rent paid if you are renting (detected on the date of submission of the DSU).

if you are renting (detected on the date of submission of the DSU). Documentation certifying the income received such as Model 730, the Single Model or the Single Certificates (CUD), and any exempt income or social security treatments (such as the pension fund).

such as Model 730, the Single Model or the Single Certificates (CUD), and any exempt income or social security treatments (such as the pension fund). Documentation on the movable and real estate assets owned including bank deposits, government bonds, stocks, investment funds and other forms of savings.

including bank deposits, government bonds, stocks, investment funds and other forms of savings. Average annual balance of all bank and postal accounts (including prepaid cards).

(including prepaid cards). Land registry certificates notarial deeds, documents relating to real estate ownership and the residual principal amount of the mortgages.

notarial deeds, documents relating to real estate ownership and the residual principal amount of the mortgages. License plate of motor vehicles and motor vehicles with a displacement equal to or greater than 500cc, ships and boats (recorded on the date of submission of the DSU).

(recorded on the date of submission of the DSU). In the case of a person with a disability within the family unit, you will also have to present the disability certificates and expenses for hospitalization in residential facilities or for care (collected in the year preceding the presentation of the DSU).

ISEE simulation

INPS offers a ISEE simulator which allows you to calculate your economic situation in advance and check whether you qualify to access subsidized social benefits.

ISEE deadline

The ISEE expires on December 31st of each year and must be updated to continue to benefit from the benefits. Furthermore, a new law has been in force since January 1, 2024 new model for the DSUapproved with Directorial Decree no. 407 of 13 December 2023. The DSU must be resubmitted every year by January 31st to avoid interruptions in access to services.