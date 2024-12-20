What is the point of still studying Greek and Latin in the contemporary world?

How often do we hear someone wonder what sense does it make to still study Latin or Greek in the contemporary world? Indeed, in a world racing into the future, with technology ever more prominent, dedicating time to studying these ancient languages ​​may seem like a waste of time. Yet, these two ancient languages ​​retain a crucial role first and foremost for the understanding of our culture. Furthermore, their studio offers unique tools to refine the logical thinkingimprove the mastery of the Italian language and acquire one critical vision of reality.

Let’s start from the beginning: studying Greek and Latin means digging into the roots of our identity. For us Italians, in particular, it is essential if we want to understand what makes us who we are. The Latinin fact, it is the skeleton of our language, and understanding it helps us grasp the nuances of Italian, enriching our vocabulary and perfecting our expressive ability. Likewise, the Greek allows us to come into contact with the philosophical and scientific thought that shaped the culture western. This is not a simple memory exercise, but a journey into our history.

It is often objected that Greek and Latin are useless: they are dead languagesunusable in the world of work, superfluous with respect to the study of modern languages ​​or scientific subjects. It is undeniable that knowledge of English, the use of technologies or STEM skills are essential in today’s society. However, this view ignores the unique educational value that the study of classical languages ​​offers. The study of Greek and Latin, starting from text comprehension and translation exercises, develops the logical sense and the analytical skillsskills that prove fundamental in any other discipline. Furthermore, it is essential to remember that this is not a competition between ancient and modern: classical culture intact And enriches contemporary knowledge, offering deeper and more multifaceted interpretations.

Learning Greek and Latin is a exercise of mental discipline. The complexity of their grammars, the complex construction of sentences and the translation process stimulate critical reasoning and the ability to solve complex problems. These skills, it is clear, are not only useful to those who dedicate themselves to the humanistic disciplines, as the rigorous logic required by these languages ​​also becomes a solid basis for those who move in the field of science and technology.

In addition to the linguistic aspect, Greek and Latin offer us a wealth of texts that address universal themes: the justice, power, ethics, destiny. The works of Homer, Plato, Cicero and Seneca speak of timeless questions, which still question our consciousness. Classical culture is not a dusty museum, but a living dialogue with the past that enriches our present.