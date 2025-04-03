What is the processionary, because it is dangerous for man and what to do in the event of sighting

There processionary pine (Thaumetopoea Pityocamppa), a lepidopter of the well -known family, is a weed parasitic insect It is problematic for the health of trees, people and pets such as dogs. Every year, with the arrival of the springit is not uncommon to come across these red-brown insects that slowly move in single fileas if they were at a “procession“. In recent weeks the city of Naples He was the protagonist of the festival of these insects who filled the urban parks of the capital of Campania, where they attacked the leaves of the pine forests. This lepidotor has some Ben visible stinging hair which, if it was accidentally touched, can cause symptoms like redness, conjunctivitis And in the most serious cases anaphylactic shock. According to the ministerial decree of 30 October 2017, their presence (and that of their nests) must be reported in order to carry out environmental checks And avoid their proliferation, when their natural enemies are not enough.

What is and how to recognize the processionary

The processionary is a lepidopter belonging to the well -known family, characterized by the fact that his larvae they move to the ground forming Long Indian files. There are various species, widespread in Eurasia and North Africa, but in Italy the most common are the Pine processionary (Thaumetopoea Pityocamppa) and that of the oak (Thaumetopoea Processionaa). The pine processionary is on black pines (Pinus Nigra) And Silvestri (Pinus Sylvestris), but it can also infest other species of Mediterranean pines and cedars, building very visible nests on the highest branches of the hair. The oak processionary, on the other hand, prefers species of oaks such as Quercus Robur, Quercus Petraeaand other European oaks, and is widespread above all in open urban and forest environments. This species can also be destructive for plants and can cause Discomfort in urban areas.

The biological cycle of the processionary is mainly divided into 2 phases: one aerial phase and one underground phase. From January to March the larvae live in winter nests on trees. Between March and April, the mature larvae they go into procession to the ground to interfere and turn into chrysaliswhere they remain until June. The adult They emerge between July and August, they have a short life (about 24 hours), mate and lay their eggs on the young jets of the conifers. The new larvae They emerge in September and build small provisional nests, thus starting a new cycle.

Recognizing the processionary is simple. The larvae are easily recognizable for their typical behavior “in procession“And for the color Bruno-Rossastro and visible hair. THE nests of the processionary are structures of intertwined Sericei threads, similar to large white or gray cocoons, visible especially in the winter and spring months on the most exposed branches of the infested trees sun. They are often the first signals that reveal ainfestation.

What causes contact with the processionary and why it is dangerous: symptoms

Despite their harmless appearance, the processionary larvae They can cause problems to the environment, people and pets:

On plant the processionaries cause the loss of needles or leaves significantly weakening the trees and making them vulnerable to other parasites or diseases.

the processionaries cause the significantly weakening the trees and making them vulnerable to other parasites or diseases. For human beings and dogs or others petsthe risks derive mainly from stinging hairwhich can be transported by the wind, becoming dangerous even without direct contact with the larvae. These hair, hooked in shape capable of hooking to eyes and mucous membranes, contain the Taumetopoeina protein that can trigger Allergic reactions Of different gravity, from simple skin irritations to conjunctivitis, respiratory inflammation and, in the most serious cases, anaphylactic reactions.

The danger increases above all for children and allergic people and symptoms caused by hair can be confused With other forms of dermatitis, insect bites or seasonal allergies. For this reason, a correct diagnosis must consider the history of exposure and the typical presence of papules, redness, conjunctivitis And respiratory problems.

In case of contact, the first step is wash abundantly the skin with warm water to remove stinging hair and immediately consult a doctor or a veterinarian If the contact took place with pets. Medical treatments They may include antihistamine and/or corticosteroid creams to relieve itching and inflammation, or oral and/or systemic cortisone antihistamines. In the presence of serious symptoms, such as breathing difficulties or swelling, it is necessary to immediately go to emergency room.

What to do in case of sighting of the processionary and who to report it to make it eliminate

If you sight a processionary, the first rule is do not approach and above all do not touch Neither the caterpillars nor the nests. It is essential to also keep children and pets away who could accidentally touch them. The authorities recommend report always the presence of nests or larvae spotted to local phytosanitary services (you can contact the forestry, the Municipality or the ASL), which will intervene with appropriate and safe methods for the elimination of the nests and the containment of the festival.

THE’timely intervention It is essential to prevent the spread of the processionary and limit their damage. This parasite is in fact subject to control by law, according to the ministerial decree of 30 October 2017. However, in the case of important infestations, you can intervene with biological treatments based on Bacillus Thuringiensisa bacterium that lives in the ground, which acts selectively on the larvae without negative impacts on the environment. Or you can also implement the mechanical removal of the nests by experts.