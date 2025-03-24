What is the “shift” button on the keyboard, what is it for and why they are two: here is the historical explanation

The “SHIFT/MAUSUSCLE” key or “Shift” key In English it is one of the most characteristic elements of any modern QWERTY keyboard. You knew that, like the “sending” button, it owes its origins to the typewriter? To make it simple, the role of the “shift” in the typewriters consisted in lifting the hammers to give the paper sheet on the paper sheet of the character that you wanted to use. Its role is also the same on the keyboards of today’s computers, with the difference that, however, in this case there is no physical mechanism that comes into action, but it is much more “simply” than a software function.

The meaning of the “shift” on the keyboard

The name “Shift” derives from the English verb “to shift“, Which means” to move “. This is an appropriate name for this button, because in fact it reflects the original function it had in the first mechanical typewriters. 1878 with the typewriter Remington No. 2 Type-Writerthe “Shift” button was designed for physically move the car cart and thus allow access to capital characters and to Special symbols. Unlike the previous model, the Remington No. 1 (also known as Sholes and glidden), which was limited to capital writing alone, Remington No. 2 allowed to alternate between capital and tiny with a single set of keys, reducing the overall number of the necessary keys.

In mechanical typewriters, the functioning of the “shift” button was completely physical: the button, once pressed, he raised the entire mechanism of the characters’ bars (What we usually call “hammers”, so to speak), thus allowing to beat the capital version of a certain character. This approach represented a turning point in the efficiency of typing, significantly improving the speed and practicality for the dictilographers of that era and all subsequent ones.

With the transition from mechanical writing machines to electronic keyboards of computers, the “Shift” key lost its original mechanical purpose, but not its functional meaning. Instead of moving physical bars, the button began to modify electronic inputs, however allowing access to capital characters and special symbols, such as parenthesis, question marks and exclamation points. Even if the way in which the “Shift” button has changed, this has in fact kept its main function intact. Really fascinating as a thing, don’t you find?

Because on modern keyboards there are two “shift” keys

If you take a look at the keyboard of your computer, most likely this has Two “shift” keys. Why? The reason is simple: for one question of practicality and efficiency. Positioned respectively to the left and right, the two keys allow those who type the shift key without interrupting the equipment flow. This symmetrical design also facilitates the combined typing of special symbols, capital and keyboard shortcuts, optimizing the rhythm of writing.

The “Shift” button has found space in all the main keyboard layouts, adapting to the needs of users on different platforms, from operating systems Windows And macOS to the software keyboards of mobile devices. Over time, its function has also expanded outside the simple typing. Shift is now an integral part of multiple keyboard shortcuts, accelerating daily activities such as multiple file selection and the use of rapid controls in some productivity applications.

Understanding the history and evolution that this key has undergone over time can help us appreciate it more, since it has been able to maintain its functional essence even in completely different historical periods.