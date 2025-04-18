What is totem and what its meaning was for Native Americans

Credits: Dietmar Rabich



We all have in mind a more or less clear image of the term “totem“, But what the word” totem “actually means, by whom and why this has actually been made are much less known circumstances. Investigating the profound meanings related to these High wooden columnswe discover that for many indigenous communities, native Americanthese wooden objects depicting animals and humans are an emblem cultural and socialfull of spiritual meanings. For some tribes the totem acts as a guide, protector, from spiritual bridge between the earth and the world of spirits, while embodying theidentity of the group that built it.

What does “Totem” mean

The word “totem“It is a term deriving from Ojibwe languagea tribe of natives in North America, where it was originally known in the form of “ototeman“and can be translated as “relative“or”ampine“: symbol of the strong link between those who build it and the object itself. This etymology is not only symbolic but is lived, for many tribes, as a real connection: the totem would be a ancestor or a spiritual protector of the groupcapable of influencing and guiding the life of the members of the community. Totems very rarely represent humans and, in fact, the images that are carved in these high wooden trunks are mostly animals, plants, natural elements, spirits, or Forces of nature. Each element represents and tells the connection between the human world and the animal and natural world, which for many indigenous communities, is inhabited by spirits. In addition, each element depicted in the totems is full of specific meaningswhich reflect the qualities that the group searches and wants to reach. Strength, intelligence, greater agility or resistance are among the most Auspices Municipalities which lead a community to build a totem and to erect it in their territory as a good omen and connection with it.

The profound meaning of totem

The totem is therefore one spiritual figure That connects the individual or clan to the natural world and the kingdom of spiritsand animals are a means of generating this link. The Totemic animals are in fact considered spiritual guides who accompany the members of the clan on their life path, offering protection, wisdom and precious teachings. Each animal or natural element chosen as Totem has unique qualities that are attributed to the group or the individual with whom he is associated, for example:

the bear represents physical strength and courage, but also wisdom and introspection ability;

represents physical strength and courage, but also wisdom and introspection ability; the eagle often venerated as a sacred symbol, embodies the spiritual vision, the connection with the divine and freedom;

often venerated as a sacred symbol, embodies the spiritual vision, the connection with the divine and freedom; The wolf It is the symbol of loyalty, collaboration and power.

The belief has it that, through the construction and veneration of the totems, the Native American develop a profound relationship with these qualities, integrating them into daily life.

Totem and collective identity

Totem plays an interesting role also insocial organization of the tribes native American. Every clan, family or community had one who, in addition to creating a sense of belonging and solidarity between the same belonging to a single totem, is the protector of Stories, myths and beliefs of the community itself. The totem is therefore both the glue, the protector of the tribe that built it, and in this double function acts as a vehicle to pass on traditions, moral teachings and ancestral memories during the ceremonies celebrated in his honor. Therefore, for the American natives, totem is not an abstract symbol but a real concrete representation of the origins and values ​​of the group, Which influences not only their way of living but also the place that occupy indigenous communities in the world.

How a totem is built

To build a totem are used on average two months, it is not only an artisan activity, but a Act of real devotion that celebrates the cultural and spiritual identity of the clan. The process is divided into different phases:

You have to search for the right wood, usually the red cedarconsidered sacred and durable over time. The next step is to break down the chosen tree and transport it to the Traditional workshops by artisans and artists who hold a particular connection with the spirits and are the only ones who can perform the sacred act of carving the wood. The artist thus begins to sculpt the totem, process that requires great patience and skill as every detail, from the face lines of animals to expressions, is symbolically full of meaning. Once the sculpture is completed, the totem comes painted with bright colorsusing natural pigments made from minerals, plants and local lands. Finally finished, the totem is erected by the entire community in one position of great visibilityoften close to ceremonial meeting points, where it can be admired, revered and used in ceremonies.

Totems in the contemporary era

Despite the passing of the centuries, the totems still retain a profound meaning For many indigenous communities. For the descendants of Native Americans it represents a source of cultural and spiritual pridea symbol of theirs identity and theirs resilience in the face of the historical difficulties related to the years of colonialism. However, the totem was often misunderstood and trivialized from popular culture. What has been reduced to a decorative object, used without understanding its original context, remains for indigenous communities a sacred symbol deserving respect and protection.