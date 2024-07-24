What is West Nile Fever, Symptoms, Treatment and Prevention: What the ISS Says

These days we are talking about the West Nile Feveror West Nile Diseasefollowing the death on July 18 of an 80-year-old woman in Pordenone. The case brought the issue to the attention of the authorities, who therefore took disinfestation and precautionary initiatives in the area. West Nile is a infectious viral disease in humans, transmitted by the bite of mosquitoes of the genus Culex which is not transmitted from human to human and is only rarely fatal, being generally asymptomatic or with fairly mild symptoms (nausea, vomiting, headache, muscle pain). Since there are no vaccines, the only defense for now is prevention.

What is West Nile Fever and How is it Spread?

There West Nile Diseaseor Nile feveris an infectious disease caused by the virus West Niletransmitted by the bites of mosquitomainly of the genre Culex.

Generally the reservoir of infection is birds (the virus is located in particular in their salivary glands), which are bitten by mosquitoes. The only source of transmission of the virus, and therefore of the disease, is the mosquito bite carriers; the disease It is not transmitted from human to human. Animals and humans are therefore occasional guestswhile the general target is birds. Once bitten, however, the only ones who show symptoms of the disease are humans and horses.

This virus is especially widespread in subtropical regions or temperate of the planet, but it is also found in Europe. In Italy there have been reports of outbreaks since 1998, and news of cases are still being reported today.

What are the symptoms of West Nile

Generally West Nile has a almost no symptoms (asymptomatic infection), or they may show up mild symptomssuch as swollen lymph nodes, nausea, vomiting, headache, muscle aches, red eyes, and fever.incubation varies from 2 to 14 days, up to 21 days for the immunosuppressed patients or fragile. The symptoms, however, generally last a few days and resolve on their own. For this reason, in fact There is no specific cure. Immunity achieved after recovery can even last a lifetime.

In rare cases more serious symptoms may be present, ranging from disorientation, tremors, vision problems, paralysis, convulsions and coma. In this case, hospitalisation is carried out for appropriate treatment. In even rarer cases, the infection can develop into aencephalitis and therefore become lethal. This is exactly what happened recently to the patient from Pordenone.

diagnosis occurs through serological tests on the blood of suspected infected people, looking for specific antibodies, such as Immunoglobulin M (IgM).

Prevention methods: ISS recommendations

To date there is no Vaccine for this disease, but surely there are prevention methods. The same National Institute of Health (ISS) recommends using mosquito nets, repellent sprays, emptying stagnant water into vases and animal waterers, keeping swimming pools clean and wearing long trousers in areas where there is a possibility of contagion.

The ISS has a bulletin available on its website for the epidemiological surveillanceuseful for understanding where the virus is spread and how many cases in humans there are. So far, in July 2024 in Italy only 3 casesincluding that of Pordenone.