What is white noise and why can it have relaxing effects?

Imagine the typical static sound of an old, untuned radio: monotonous, constant and without variations, it’s the white noise. Thanks to his “sound neutrality“, white noise, a uniform sound across all audible frequencies, is often used to drown out other sounds or can be a powerful ally to generate an acoustic background that favors the Relax, sleep and concentration. Creates a stable sound environment that masks distractions and calms the mind. Its validity, however, is still a subject of discussion, but pFor many people it represents a help in managing daily stress. Experimenting with different sound frequencies can help you find the option that best suits your needs, but be careful not to overdo it! The opposite effect could be achieved: it is not in fact a universal solution, it depends a lot on personal sensitivity.

What is white noise?

Imagine mixing all the colors in a palette until you get a uniform grey. That gray is the visual equivalent of the white noise: a mix of all perceptible sound frequencies, distributed equally. THE white noises they are sounds that have auniform intensity on all the frequencies that the human ear can perceive, those that go from 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz.

There are no dominant tones, as in white noise there are no frequencies that stand outand it is precisely this lack of variation that makes it stable and relaxing for many people. This distinguishes it from pink noisea noise that is more intense at low frequencies, making it perceived as “softer” or less “hissy” than white noise, more similar to the sound of rain.

In naturepure white noise it’s rareand it is more common for it to arise from artificial sources, such as fans or air conditioners, which produce sounds that come close to it. Furthermore, specially designed devices, like some sleep machinesgenerate white noise for specific purposes.

Why does white noise relax some people?

The relaxing effect of white noise is a matter of debate for sciencebut there are some things that might suggest why some people find it relaxing:

Sound masking

White noise “covers” other sounds sudden or annoying sounds, such as traffic noise or background voices, reducing the risk of them disturbing your sleep or concentration. It’s as if it’s been working since “ sound level ” for our brain, which is much more attracted (or disturbed) by sudden or inconstant stimuli than by repetitive and continuous ones.

Under certain circumstances, white noise can improve attention and cognitive performance, particularly in individuals with lower dopamine levels and attention difficulties. It’s an effect called stochastic resonance.

In environments that are too noisy or too quiet, white noise provides a stable foundation a sort of “acoustic anchor”. This can reduce discomfort caused by unpredictability of sounds or oppressive silence.

Some studies have shown that the use of white noise can reduce the time it takes to fall asleep and the number of nocturnal awakenings. This data is confirmed by a study published in Sleep Medicinein which a reduction in awakenings after sleep onset was observed during the application of white noise.

Few certainties and a lot of variability

Studies on this matter are very cautious in saying that white noise has a proven relaxing effect. For now, theand there are evidences of low qualityand there are elements to hypothesize that white noise is present also negative effects. Not everyone reacts the same way to white noise.

An example that tells us theambiguity of these studies lies in the effect of white noise on sleep: some studies have shown that white noise can promote deeper sleep in some people, reducing micro-awakenings, while others may perceive discomfort, or end up masking important sounds such as alarms or the cry of a child. On the other hand, young children themselves find comfort in sounds that resemble those perceived in the maternal womboften similar to white noise.

The effects of white noise on sleep can vary greatly between individualsdue to several factors such as their specific health conditionsthe noise characteristics and the conditions of use. Some studies have also reported that continuous noise can actually worsen sleep fragmentation and reduce total sleep time. It is therefore important keep the volume low or moderate e don’t make it a continuous aurochs for many consecutive hours.