What the ancient Egyptians ate for breakfast: spelled bread, beer, onions and garlic

Loaves dating back to the 14th century. to. C., kept in the Egyptian Museum of Turin and coming from the tomb of Kha and Merit. Credit: By Museo Egizio In Turin (IT), CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=131692220



Egyptian society was founded on precise agricultural rhythms and a simple diet. Even if the Egyptians they didn’t know the modern concept of “breakfast”, intended as the first meal of the day, archaeological and textual sources demonstrate that this had a fundamental role, especially for workers who worked in the fields, quarries and monumental construction sites.

The basis of the Egyptian breakfast was the breaddaily food for all social classesrich and poor. Produced above all with spelled flourwas ground by hand on stone millstones and then cooked in clay ovens. The result was a compact bread, often contaminated with sand and stone residues, so much so as to cause frequent dental problems (this should not surprise us, this was a constant in ancient times, as millstones were made of stone). Despite this, he was a source primary energy and the most common way to start the day.

Model depicting the preparation of bread, kept in the Egyptian Museum of Turin and dated to the end of the 3rd millennium BC. C. Credit: By Museo Egizio In Turin (IT), CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=131173712



Next to bread we find another unexpected protagonist: the beer. This was very different from modern drinks: Egyptian beer was thick, very nutritious and little alcohol. Produced by barley or emmer fermented, it looked more like a soup than to a drink. For workers it represented an essential part of the daily rations, and was often consumed in the morning to provide immediate calories. The workers of the royal shipyards, like those of the Giza Necropolisthey received as payment regular rations of beer which could reach several liters a day.

To complete the breakfast there were green onions and garlicamong the most widespread and appreciated vegetables. Easy to grow, cheap and with a strong aromatic power, they were considered foods capable of strengthen the body and protect against disease. The tombs and medical papyri attest to the symbolic and therapeutic value attributed to these vegetables, which thus rightly entered into daily eating habits.

The sweet flavor was guaranteed by dates and come on figscommon fruits along the Nile valley. Fresh or dried, they provided rapid sugars and were often added to bread or beer to improve its flavor. The honeyhowever, it was a luxury reserved for the wealthier classes: collected from clay hives transported along the river, it represented a prized sweetener and appeared above all in the meals of aristocrats, remaining not very accessible to the common people.

Funerary model representing the preparation of bread and beer, dated to the beginning of the 2nd millennium BC. C. Credit: By Keith Schengili–Roberts – Own Work (photo), CC BY–SA 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1646729



The Egyptian breakfast, therefore, was not just a normal moment of eating, but a reflection of the entire social organization of the land of the pharaohs. Bread and beer were the real fuel of the workers, while fruit and honey signaled a higher economic availability. The tomb representations, the administrative papyri and the archaeological traces show how this first meal supported a civilization capable of extraordinary works, from great constructions to complex agricultural systems.