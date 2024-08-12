What time does Emily in Paris 4 come out on Netflix

Emily in Paris is coming back to Netflix. Everything is ready for the return of one of the most beloved series by the public, a title that, thanks to the talent of Lily Collins, the protagonist of the show, a funny, romantic and adorable plot and a perfect cast has become one of the biggest Netflix successes of all time. The fourth season of the series arrives on August 15th, or rather, the first five episodes since Netflix has decided to divide this fourth chapter into two parts and make fans wait for the last episodes of the fourth season. But if you can’t wait and want to be the first to watch Emily in Paris 4, here’s what time the episodes will be released on Netflix.

What time does Emily in Paris 4 come out?

The first five episodes of Emily in Paris 4 arrive on Netflix at 9:00 AM on August 15, 2024.

Emily in Paris 3, how did it end?

Emily in Paris 4: the plot

Emily is reeling from the shocking events of Camille and Gabriel’s disastrous marriage. She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s ex is pregnant and Alfie’s worst fears about her and the chef are confirmed. At work, Sylvie must resolve a thorny dilemma from the past for the sake of her marriage, and the team at Agence Grateau must deal with personnel changes. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when money runs out, they must scramble to save money. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together to reach the Michelin star goal, but two big secrets threaten to shatter all their dreams.

Emily in Paris 4: the trailer