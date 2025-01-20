What to see on Netflix this week: unmissable films and series

A new week is coming and as usual our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the week is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out lots of new titles to get passionate about week after week and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 20 to 26 January 2025 between new and popular ones come back.

The Night Agent Season 2 (January 23, 2025)

After the success of its first chapter, the spy thriller series The Night Agents starring Gabriel Basso returns. Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated action thriller series centered on the character of a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House and is tasked with manning a phone that never rings until one evening when a ring launches him into a dangerous conspiracy and rapidly developing that leads all the way to the Oval Office. But in the new episodes there are many answers to the numerous mysteries of this story, some of which are ready to leave us speechless once again.

The new medical series The Trauma Code: Turn of the Heroes (January 24, 2025)

Ready for a new medical drama? Netflix launches the series The Trauma Code this week which tells the story of the brilliant surgeon and former war doctor Baek Kang-hyuk who creates a team of traumatologists to save lives in this engaging medical series.

The French romance series Shafted (January 24, 2025)

The series follows a group of longtime friends whose romantic and professional lives are turned upside down by the women around them. Cédric (G.Labbé), Tom (M.Payet), Jérémie (A.Gouy) and Tonio (V.Heneine) struggle to find direction and love in a society that questions patriarchy and gradually reduces their privileges.