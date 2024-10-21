What to see on Netflix this week: unmissable films and series

A new week is coming for Netflix and many new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out lots of new titles to get excited about week after week and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 21 to 27 October 2024.

Beauty in Black, drama series (October 24)

New to Netflix this week is a new drama series “Beauty in Black” that tells the story of two very different women. While Kimmie tries to make ends meet after being kicked out of the house by her mother, Mallory runs a successful business until one day their polar opposite worlds collide. Tyler Perry is the creator, director, screenwriter and executive producer of this series which stars Taylor Polidore Williams (Kimmie), Amber Reign Smith (Rain), Crystle Stewart (Mallory).

Territory, western TV series (24 October)

If you love westerns, Netflix offers us a new series belonging to this genre this week: Territory. It is an Australian series directed by Greg McLean about a story of fights between gangsters, indigenous people and rich landowners. When the world’s largest cattle ranch is left without a clear successor, generational clashes threaten to tear the Lawson family apart. Faced with the decline of a once very strong dynasty, the most powerful factions of the outback are mobilized to deliver the final blow, from rival cattle magnates to desert gangsters to elderly natives and wealthy mine owners.

Don’t Move, thriller film (25 October)

For fans of thrillers, a new film arrives on Netflix ready to glue you to the screen: Don’t Move. The story is that of a grieving woman hoping to find comfort in a secluded forest who meets a stranger who injects her with a paralyzing substance. As the poison gradually takes over her body, the woman must run, hide and fight for her life before her entire nervous system shuts down.

Hellbound 2, South Korean horror series (October 25)

If you’re looking for a bit of thrill, however, don’t forget that the South Korean horror series Hellbound returns to Netflix this week with its second season, three years after its debut. In a world where hellish sentences and gruesome executions are commonplace, the Church of the New Truth struggles to maintain power without President Jung Jinsu, who has disappeared. By contrast, the unruly Arrowhead cult increases its influence through propaganda and public trials. The government tasks the New Truth with establishing a new order, using the resurrected Park Jungja. When Jung Jinsu suddenly comes back to life after being in hell, Sodo, a group led by lawyer Min Hyejin who seeks to protect the innocent, tries to find him to avoid further chaos. Is the resurrection the beginning of salvation or another hell? Hellbound returns to provide an answer.

Last night in Tremor, Spanish thriller series (October 25)

There is also a new Spanish thriller series among this week’s Netflix news: Last Night in Tremor. The plot? A musician and composer in crisis retreats to a northern coastal village to finish his latest work. His only neighbors for miles are a couple who live in the house next door. After a serious accident during a storm, the musician begins to have terrifying visions concerning them.

The extraordinary life of Ibelin, docufilm (25 October)

And, finally, we recommend the documentary film that thrilled everyone at the Sundance Festival: The extraordinary life of Ibelin. When Norwegian gamer Mats Steen dies at the age of twenty-five, his parents mourn a life they thought was isolated. Only after accessing his blog do they discover the deep friendships he had formed virtually before dying from a degenerative muscle disease, unaware that Mats had long led a vibrant digital existence that had left a profound impact on a community of fellow gamers. The film takes us on a journey through Mats Steen’s adventurous online life, introducing us to Ibelin, his charismatic alter ego in World of Warcraft. Through the reconstruction of eventful scenes of Mats’ game actions, the narration of interventions taken from his blog and interviews with people who knew him as Ibelin, the image of an extraordinary young man emerges, which underlines how the sense of community and emotional relationships can transcend the boundaries of the physical world.

