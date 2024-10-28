What to see on Netflix this week: unmissable films and series

There’s a new week ahead for Netflix and many new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out lots of new titles to get excited about week after week and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 28 October to 3 November 2024.

The law of Lidia Poet 2 – dramedy series (30 October)

Unmissable is the second season of Lidia Poet’s Law which returns to Netflix almost two years after its debut in February 2023 with six new episodes. Matilda De Angelis returns to the role of Lidia Poët, the first woman in Italy to enter the Bar Association in a new season Matteo Rovere and Letizia Lamartire, joined by Pippo Mezzapesa, the same director of Avetrana – Qui è non Holywood , the highly criticized series on Sarah Scazzi’s crime temporarily suspended from airing on Disney+.

In this new season Lidia is not allowed to be a lawyer for a law written by men. So this time he aims even higher, he wants to change the law. While she continues to collaborate with her brother Enrico, tackling new cases and fighting for women’s rights, she wants to convince him to run for Parliament to ensure that her law finally finds a voice. But Lidia will have to deal not only with her political ideals but also with her emotions which, for too long, she has repressed.

Time Cut – science fiction film (October 30)

Among the many Netflix news this week there is also a new science fiction thriller film entitled Time Cut. The plot? A teenager travels back in time to the early 2000s to stop a vicious killer from killing her sister. The rest is up to you to discover. The film is directed by Hannah MacPherson, who co-wrote with Michael Kennedy and stars Madison Bailey as a girl who travels back in time to save her sister.

Inhale, Exhale, Kill – Thriller Series (October 31)

A new German thriller series ready to amaze you. Against all odds, successful lawyer Björn Diemel (Tom Schilling) becomes a murderer. In an effort to find work-life balance, spend more time with her daughter, and give hope to her marriage, she decides to attend a mindfulness seminar. However, the results obtained have an unexpected implication. When he decides to use the techniques he learned with his client, mafia boss Dragan Sergowicz (Sascha Geršak), he ends up with the police and an entire criminal gang on his tail. Despite the difficult situation, Björn manages to keep a cool head and completely transform his life. And if he now has to get some people out of the way to solve his problems, he knows that this is the natural consequence of his new, more conscious life.

The Diplomat 2 – political series (31 October)

Also this week, one of the most popular drama series of recent years returns to Netflix: The Diplomat, the Emmy-nominated series starring Keri Russell from creator, showrunner and executive producer Debora Cahn. A lethal explosion in the heart of London shatters the world of US Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell). Struggling to rebuild shattered lives and put a fractured team back together, Kate faces her worst fear: the attack that brought her to the United Kingdom originated not from a rival nation, but from within the British government. As Kate chases the truth, her only true ally is her almost-ex-husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), still alive and well, and increasingly involved. She finds herself dealing with a failing marriage, complex dynamics with Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney).

Let Go – drama film (1 November)

Let Go is a drama about discovering what really matters. The story centers on Stella (Josephine Bornebusch), a woman who seems to have everything under control… even though her preschool-age son is in constant need of attention, her teenage daughter’s mood is off-putting, and her husband is emotionally inaccessible. The situation comes close to collapse when Stella receives a message that turns her life upside down. So he decides to leave with his loved ones in a last desperate attempt to keep the family together.