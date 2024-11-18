What to see on Netflix this week: unmissable films and series

A new week is coming for Netflix and many new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out lots of new titles to get excited about week after week and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 18 to 24 November 2024.

The new Italian series “Adoration” arrives (November 20)

After the preview at the Rome Film Festival, the new Italian teen series “Adorazione” arrives on Netflix. It is a 6-episode young adult title loosely based on the novel of the same name by Alice Urciuolo. Adoration is a coming of age with a strong mystery component that intertwines feelings and generations, in a succession of discoveries, surprising revelations and jealously guarded secrets, ending up destroying the few certainties of a provincial life always on the edge between aspirations and broken dreams.

The plot? Summer has just begun on the Agro Pontino coast when the disappearance of sixteen-year-old Elena casts a shadow on the small community. Given his rebellious nature, both the police and his friends think that this is yet another attempt to escape from a suffocating province, but they are wrong.

Adoration: the review

Chad Michael Murray Christmas Movie “The Merry Gentlemen” Debuts (November 20)

The wait for the new Netflix Christmas film starring One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray ends this week. The Merry Gentlemen tells the story of a world-famous former dancer who, to save the theater of her hometown, stages an all-male Christmas variety show but fate has many surprises in store for the girls.

In addition to Chad Michael Murray, the cast also includes Michael Gross and Marla Sokoloff.

The Merry Gentlemen, the trailer

The new comedy series “A Man on the Inside” comes out (November 21)

Get ready to laugh but not only with the new comedy series “A Man on the Inside” inspired by the film “The Mole Agent”, nominated for an Oscar® in 2021 as Best Documentary. Retired Charles (Ted Danson) finds new life when he answers an ad from a private investigator and becomes a mole in a secret investigation. The series created by Mike Schur is funny but also deep and emotional.

A man on the Inside: the trailer

A cartoon arrives from the same creators of Toy Story and Shrek: Spellbound (November 22)

And how can we not mention the new Netflix cartoon “Spellbound” from the same creators of Toy Story and Shrek. This film tells the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must undertake a dangerous mission to save her family and the kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters.

Spellbound: the trailer and the Italian voices

There is also the film about the birth of the first test tube baby “Joy” (November 22)

Finally, this week, Joy also debuts on Netflix, the film that tells the singular true story of the birth in 1978 of Louise Joy Brown, the first “test tube baby” in the world, and the long journey that lasted ten years to make it possible . The story is told through the point of view of Jean Purdy, a young nurse and embryologist, who joined forces with scientist Robert Edwards and surgeon Patrick Steptoe to solve the puzzle of infertility with pioneering in vitro fertilization (IVF). . The film celebrates the power of perseverance and the wonders of science by following this trio of maverick visionaries who overcame enormous odds and opposition to realize their dream, thus allowing millions of people to dream with them.

And a new thriller series inspired by true events: The Helicopter Heist (November 22)

The Helicopter Heist tells the story of the meticulous planning, ingenuity and nerve that went into pulling off one of history’s most audacious crimes. Far surpassing anything that has previously been told about this infamous event, let’s find out how it happened (or could have happened).