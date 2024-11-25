What to see on Netflix this week: unmissable films and series

A new week is coming for Netflix and many new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out lots of new titles to get excited about week after week and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from November 25th to December 1st 2024.

The new Christmas film with Lindsay Lohan arrives: Our Little Secret (November 27)

The wait is over, the most anticipated Christmas film of the year starring Lindsay Lohan arrives on Netflix: Out Little Secret. Lovers of romantic comedies about Christmas, get ready because a very romantic film is about to debut on Netflix, ready to fully immerse you in the magical atmosphere of the holidays. The plot? Two resentful exes are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are brother and sister. We’ll see some good ones.

A new thriller series comes out: The Madness (November 28)

If you are more inclined towards stories of suspense, mystery and action then know that The Madness is arriving on Netflix, a new thriller series that will keep you glued to the screen. In The Madness, commentator Muncie Daniels (Colman Domingo) must fight for his innocence and life when he stumbles upon a murder scene in the Poconos forest. Cornered, Muncie tries to find the family he hasn’t heard from for a long time and his ideals, to try to survive.

Series about Ayrton Senna debuts: Senna (November 29)

The wait is also over for a highly anticipated biopic, the one on Formula 1 champion Ayrton Senna. The miniseries “Senna”, in fact, debuts on Netflix this week with six episodes ready to tell for the first time on TV the obstacles, the ups and downs, the joys and sorrows of Ayrton, exploring his personality and his relationships. It starts from the beginning of the three-time Formula 1 world champion’s automotive career, when he moved to England to compete in Formula Ford, up until the tragic accident in Imola, during the San Marino Grand Prix.

And, if you love K-dramas, there’s a new South Korean series: The Suitcase (November 29)

And, last but not least, a new K-drama arrives: The Suitcase. What is he talking about? The existence of a clandestine marriage service is discovered when a suitcase found on the shore of a lake sheds light on the strange marriage of the couple at the center of the story. The rest? It’s up to you to find out.

